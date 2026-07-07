Europe Still Cautious on Samsung Electronics

Still broadly cautious yesterday, European markets are expected to start Tuesday's session in much the same vein. According to index futures, the CAC 40 and the FTSE 100 are seen around breakeven, while the DAX 40 could slip by about 0.20%.

Last night, US indexes finished in positive territory, with the Dow Jones up 0.29%, the S&P 500 up 0.72% and the Nasdaq 100 gaining 1.26%.



Today, investors will need to keep an eye on the NATO summit taking place today and tomorrow in Turkey. US President Donald Trump is expected to attend these meetings, despite his many tirades against the organization. The agenda is expected to include the situation in the Middle East, as well as support for Ukraine.



A few macroeconomic indicators are also on the calendar. Market participants have already taken note of German industrial production, which rose 0.9%, versus expectations of only +0.1%.



Just before the open (8:45 a.m.), France's May trade balance will be released, followed by the same indicator for the United States at 2:30 p.m.



Eyes on tech with Samsung



Attention will also be on the technology and semiconductor sector. While it performed fairly well last night in New York, it could come under pressure this morning after Samsung Electronics' showing in South Korea. The Korean giant released earnings guidance for the second quarter. It is targeting consolidated revenue between 170,000 and 172,000 billion won, or about €98bn, up 27.71% from the first quarter. At the same time, consolidated operating profit is expected to reach 89,400 billion won, or €51.3bn, versus 57,200 billion won three months earlier, an increase of 56.29%. In the second quarter of 2025, consolidated operating profit had reached only 4,700 billion won, so it could be multiplied by 19... Still, in Seoul trading, the stock fell, as this upbeat outlook did not manage to calm concerns about how long the AI chip boom can last.



In the rest of company news, Eiffage announced the acquisition of 80% of the share capital of the Baatz group, a family-owned Luxembourg company founded in 1938, which has 470 employees and posted consolidated revenue of €142m in 2025.



Saint-Gobain said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Xypex, a specialist in crystallization waterproofing admixtures and coatings, based in Vancouver (Canada). The company operates in more than 100 countries, employs around 170 people and is expected to generate revenue of $110m Canadian in 2026.



HRS lowered its annual financial targets, hit by the sharp slowdown in the hydrogen mobility market.



Abivax announced the completion of its previously announced US public offering of 7,360,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing one ordinary share. The offering includes the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, allowing them to purchase additional ADSs.



Givaudan announced a strategic stake in Zurich start-up Microcaps AG. A targeted move aimed at securing a breakthrough technology to dominate the precision perfumery market.



Saipem has just won a major contract for the 'Kutei North Hub' project. A roughly $2bn deal that strengthens its position in high-end offshore engineering.



In currency markets, the euro is edging slightly lower against the greenback (-0.09%) and trades at $1.1431.



In commodities, oil prices are higher: +0.72%, at $69.20 for WTI in New York, and +1.21%, at $72.80 for Brent in London.