Europe Stumbles on Tech

European stock markets closed the final session of the week in the red, weighed down by mounting doubts around the technology sector. Investors also stayed focused on ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, which are expected to culminate in a peace agreement. After two straight advances, the CAC 40 fell 0.55% to 8,384.87 points. The benchmark Paris index ended the week down 0.43%. The Euro Stoxx 50 slipped 0.69% to 6,224.18 points. London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam fell 0.14%, 1.25% and 0.60%, respectively.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/26/2026 at 11:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, indexes were higher more than two hours after the open. At around 5:45 p.m., the Dow Jones was up 0.30%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.22%.



The pullback in European markets is largely explained by broader caution after Apple’s sharp drop (-6% the day before) and Microsoft’s price increases tied to surging chip costs. As a result, investors are questioning the future profitability of massive investments in AI.



In detail, the well-known American maker of the iPhone has raised prices on several of its products. According to comments reported by Bloomberg, echoing recent statements by CEO Tim Cook in The Wall Street Journal, Apple is facing an unprecedented and extremely rapid surge in component costs. While the company confirms it held off for a long time to spare customers’ wallets, it acknowledges it has now reached a critical threshold that is forcing it to raise prices.



As for the tech multinational Microsoft, it announced a $100 to $150 increase in the price of Xbox consoles, depending on the model, starting August 1.



The market was immediately thrown off for two reasons: the risk of weaker retail sales (demand destruction as products become too expensive) and the realization that tech inflation is proving uncontrollable.



On the geopolitical front, in Bahrain, as part of his tour of Gulf countries and speaking before his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday that 'even if we want an agreement, we do not want an agreement at any price'. He was seeking to reassure Gulf allies after Washington and Tehran began talks in Switzerland last week aimed at ending their conflict, following the signing on June 17 of a memorandum of understanding.



Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi warned at a press conference in Japan that a 'very robust' verification system is needed in Iran after the recent conflict: 'I think the objective of this agreement (the recent one between the United States and Iran) is to ensure that there is no development of nuclear weapons in Iran. The Iranian government has stated very clearly that this is not its intention'.



For its part, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) yesterday suspended the evacuation plan for the Strait of Hormuz, which was intended to get some 11,000 sailors stranded in the Gulf out of the area. The decision was taken after an attack targeting a vessel that had used this strategic passage outside the 'framework of the arrangement'.



On Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said a cargo ship had been damaged by a projectile of unknown origin off the coast of Oman, with U.S. media later suggesting Iran had fired on a container ship.



In addition, the IMO evacuation plan has allowed 115 ships carrying 2,500 sailors to leave the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz since Tuesday, according to its tally.



As for the Strait of Hormuz, Emmanuel Macron will host Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Monday. It will be the first visit to France by the leader of the Gulf country bordering the strait at the mouth of the Persian Gulf. 'The discussions will reaffirm the importance of supporting regional de-escalation and will address securing maritime routes, which requires free and unconditional passage through the Strait of Hormuz,' the French presidency said in a statement.



Against this geopolitical backdrop, oil prices turned lower again. At around 5:45 p.m., WTI was down 3.64% at $68.91. Brent fell 4.08% to $71.79.



On this point, Sebastian Paris Horvitz, head of research at LBP AM, believes that 'oil prices have continued to fall quickly, alongside the very gradual normalization of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. It is hard not to consider potential hiccups, but the most likely scenario is a return to conditions close to the pre-war situation in terms of maritime traffic.' The analyst adds that 'we expect oil prices could end up lower than we had anticipated. The price per barrel (Brent) could stabilize below $80 fairly quickly. We believe that by year-end it could settle around $75 as the oil market should return to the excess production situation that prevailed before the war'.



For this analyst, 'this projection carries two upside risks. First, of course, a renewed escalation of tensions in the region. Second, demand could prove more dynamic with an acceleration in activity and the need to rebuild strategic inventories'.



Exail surges, Zalando the DAX 40 laggard



In single-stock news, Exail (up nearly 26%) led the SBF 120, benefiting from an announcement by Safran, which confirmed in the afternoon its interest in a potential acquisition of the French specialist in marine drones and underwater mine-clearing systems. 'There is, however, no certainty that these discussions will result in an agreement or completion of the contemplated transaction,' the aerospace supplier said. Pending further details, Safran shares fell 3.2%, while its potential target was already up nearly 31% to €122.5.



By contrast, Zalando (-6.80%) posted the steepest decline in the DAX 40 on Friday. The stock slid after BaFin, Germany’s financial markets authority, said it was launching an audit of the accounts of Europe’s leading online apparel retailer. It suspects the group may have breached applicable accounting rules. The review, which covers the 2025 financial year, aims to gather information related to a transaction linked to the acquisition of About You that may have been inadvertently omitted from the notes presented at the time of the annual publication, the regulator said in a brief statement.



United States: PCE price index in line with expectations



This week, on the data front, the key release was Thursday’s publication of U.S. inflation figures for May. The U.S. PCE price index rose 4.1% last month year over year, as expected, after 3.8% in April. Month over month, it came in at 0.4% versus 0.5% expected, after 0.4% in April. The core measure rose 3.4% year over year, in line with forecasts, after a 3.3% increase in April. This inflation gauge is closely watched by the Fed.



On this point, Andrew Jackson, head of investments at Vontobel, notes that 'these data support this Swiss wealth manager’s view that the Fed will not raise interest rates this year. Core PCE continues to trend steadily lower and today’s figures (editor’s note: yesterday’s) do little to challenge that trend. The overshoot of the inflation target has always been largely linked to energy and supply issues, and you cannot fight a supply shock by raising interest rates. Add to that a political calendar that encourages caution, and the hurdles to monetary tightening are significant. We believe the Committee will hold rates firmly unchanged through year-end'.



At around 5:45 p.m., in the currency market, the euro was up 0.29% at $1.1408.