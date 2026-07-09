Europe tries to rebound despite a return of geopolitical tensions

Europe's main stock markets are expected to try to stage a modest rebound on Thursday after Wednesday's steep slide, triggered by renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, even as the fraught geopolitical backdrop could spark fresh bursts of volatility across markets. Based on the first available indications, Paris's CAC 40 could rise by up to 0.8% at the open, Frankfurt's DAX is seen up 0.9%, and the Euro STOXX 50 could gain 1.2%.

The major markets of the Old Continent closed down about 2% on Wednesday, after comments by Donald Trump that the ceasefire with Iran was now "void" unleashed a wave of risk aversion.



The military escalation in the Gulf stepped up again overnight, with the U.S. military saying it had launched new strikes in the country, dimming hopes of a lasting peace and reviving fears of a conflict set to drag on.



A worrying impasse



"The exact nature of these attacks and clashes matters less than the underlying dynamic driving them, and I think markets absolutely have to recognize that," warns Samer Hasn, an analyst at XS.com.



"The escalation began when commercial vessels tried to cross the southern channel of the Strait of Hormuz - which runs through Omani waters - without any prior coordination with the Iranian side, leading Tehran to view it as a violation of signed agreements and a challenge to its determination to assert sovereignty over the strait," the analyst explains.



"That confirms a troubling reality, namely that the recent negotiation rounds around the memorandum of understanding have produced no major breakthrough, not even on the technical details tied to managing the strait," he adds.



"More alarming still, this lack of compromise on the strait suggests that reaching an agreement on the most critical points - in this case Iran's nuclear program - will be far more complex and arduous," the strategist says.



A technical bounce, nonetheless



Despite tensions that remain elevated, the Tokyo Stock Exchange benefited from a technical rebound on Thursday, with gains of more than 1.2% by the close.



Last night, U.S. equity markets finished mixed, weighed down by renewed tensions in the Gulf that pushed the Dow Jones down 1.1% and the S&P 500 nearly 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100, however, managed to add 0.3% thanks to a sharp rebound in semiconductors.



In Europe, investors are likely to remain highly vigilant on Thursday, as the return of tensions in the Middle East sidelines for a time the prospect of oil prices normalizing and supporting growth.



Safe havens stay unfazed, oil pauses



While these uncertainties are fueling caution, they have not yet triggered a clear move into traditional safe havens such as gold or government bonds.



U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher and are even back at 4.5690%, a one-month high.



Gold is also not benefiting from its safe-haven status and is treading water around $4 093.1 an ounce (+0.2%).



The greenback is being undermined by the latest Fed "minutes," which show divisions over the rate path, with a monetary policy committee split between the possibility of a cut or a hike depending on how inflation evolves.



The euro is taking advantage, rising back toward 1.1435 against the dollar.



Oil is catching its breath after posting two sessions of strong gains in response to rising geopolitical tensions. Brent is down 0.4% at $77.7 a barrel and U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is off 0.5% at $73.2.



This afternoon, market participants will watch the latest jobless claims and existing home sales figures for a clearer read on the health of the U.S. economy.



European investors will also monitor, during the morning, data on Germany's trade balance for May.