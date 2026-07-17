Europe turns gloomy as the US-Iran escalation intensifies

With the exception of London (+0.27%), European stock markets ended the final session of the week lower, weighed down by a sharp deterioration in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The conflict continues to escalate as strikes between Americans and Iranians intensify. The CAC 40 posted a second consecutive decline, slipping 0.47% and remaining firmly below the 8,400-point mark: 8,338.81. The Paris benchmark finished the week close to flat, edging up 0.01%. Frankfurt and Amsterdam fell by 0.35% and 0.94%, respectively.

The tone is also negative on Wall Street. At around 5:55 p.m., the Dow Jones was down 0.19%. The Nasdaq was off 1.42%.



Military escalation in Qatar and threat to the Strait of Hormuz



On the geopolitical front, the situation in the Middle East continues to worsen. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed on Friday to have struck US radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar, saying they wanted to 'punish the aggressor'. The attack came in retaliation for strikes carried out overnight by Washington against Tehran.



For their part, the United States bombed Iranian territory for a sixth consecutive night on Friday. According to the official IRNA news agency, 'Infrastructure was targeted by American attacks in several provinces' of Iran. The toll stands at 8 dead and 20 injured.



Following these Iranian strikes that once again targeted Qatari territory, France is urging its nationals in Qatar 'to exercise the utmost vigilance'. The French embassy, on its website, warned that 'despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran on June 17, the situation in the region remains very unstable'.



In addition, the key flashpoint between Americans and Iranians is the Strait of Hormuz, the maritime route through which global oil flows. Tehran is conditioning its reopening on a halt to US military operations. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced this on Wednesday in a statement broadcast by Iranian state television IRIB.



In this context of relentless tension, oil prices moved higher again. At around 5:55 p.m., Brent rose 2.18% to $86.71. WTI gained 2.22% to $81.51.



Commenting on this escalation in the Middle East, LBP AM offered a clear assessment: 'It is clear that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has deteriorated. Not only does the ceasefire agreement now seem forgotten, but above all the memorandum of understanding on reopening Hormuz and the framework for future negotiations appear obsolete'.



In addition, the asset manager points to a bilateral political impasse: 'Negotiations are continuing, but it is hard to see how they could succeed. Among Iranian officials, the disagreement between those who want to pursue the diplomatic path and those advocating military escalation appears deep. On the American side, no exit plan is emerging either, other than continuing the bombings and putting in place a new blockade of the strait'.



ADP and Burberry wobble, Saab and TotalEnergies advance



In corporate news, ADP fell 1.66%. The airport operator cut its annual forecast for traffic growth in 2026, now expected at around 0.5% versus 1.5% to 2.5% previously, after a disappointing June (-1.4%). The move is fueling fears of a forthcoming revision to its 2026 financial targets, cited by several analysts.



Burberry (-6.27%) posted the biggest decline in the FTSE 100 on Friday. Despite broadly reassuring first-quarter results for its off-calendar 2026-2027 fiscal year, the stock was hit by profit-taking. Investors are staying cautious in the face of an already demanding valuation (26 times the estimated P/E for 2027) that largely bakes in the success of the British luxury group's turnaround plan, against a backdrop of a global slowdown in luxury consumption.



By contrast, TotalEnergies (+1.32%) was among the biggest gainers on the CAC 40. Following the publication yesterday of TotalEnergies' activity indicators for the second quarter of 2026, two major investment banks delivered contrasting takes. While Swiss bank UBS cut its earnings forecasts due to weakness in gas trading, Bank of America (BofA) was clearly more optimistic. Calling the quarter 'much better than feared', the US banking giant maintained its buy rating on the French oil company, which it views as its top pick in Europe.



In addition, Saab stood out with a gain of nearly 10% in Stockholm, helped by sharply higher second-quarter results and a surge in orders. Net profit attributable to the group came in at SEK2.14bn (Swedish kronor), up 40% year on year. That is above the S&P consensus: SEK1.74bn. Revenue rose to SEK25.45bn, representing reported growth of 29% year on year. Those sales topped market expectations (SEK23.85bn). The Swedish defense group also confirmed its medium-term financial targets. In particular, it is still aiming for average annual organic sales growth of around 22% over the 2023-2027 period.



Euro zone inflation: a slowdown confirmed in the second reading



On the data front, the euro zone annual inflation rate fell to 2.8% in June 2026, from 3.2% in May, according to Eurostat, which confirmed in its second reading its flash estimate for last month. For the EU as a whole, annual inflation came in at 2.9% in June, down from 3.3% in May. Within the euro zone, services (+1.51 percentage points, pp) and energy (+0.77 pp) remained the main contributors to price increases, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.29 pp), and non-energy industrial goods (+0.18 pp).