Semiconductors have displaced the market's old powerhouses. In Europe as in the United States, chips now set the tone. The indices are following, driven by an increasingly narrow group of stocks. Meanwhile, a luxury empire is marking its 39th anniversary with a hangover.

This morning, I am attempting a market column without naming a certain strait, a dark and viscous commodity, a US president or a breakthrough technology. We could all use the rest.

Equity markets, for their part, keep climbing. Their backbone is no longer what it used to be: luxury in Europe or Big Tech in the United States. It is semiconductors. A few figures to make the point yet again: yesterday's two biggest risers in the STOXX Europe 600 were STMicroelectronics (+15%) and Infineon (+9.5%), Europe's two chip champions. ST said its data-centre revenue would be far higher than expected. That was enough to trigger a fresh round of buying in a stock that had already benefited handsomely from its exposure to the breakthrough technology whose name I am not allowed to write. For Europe, it is excellent news that ST is no longer viewed as the sector's ugly duckling, mired in pointless Franco-Italian wrangling. This stellar performance is lifting the entire sector, perhaps too much so in the case of Sweden's Sivers Semiconductor, which jumped 60% yesterday after having been rattled by a short seller. More broadly, digital sovereignty is benefiting several companies, including Nokia, up 7% yesterday and 160% since 1 January, long a financial backwater. OVH is another example, up 11% yesterday and 126% since the start of the year.

Although the underlying trend has been positive since the beginning of the year, some investors have, in recent days, got carried away ahead of the EU's technology sovereignty plan, due to be unveiled this Wednesday. The initiative is late, but it has become unavoidable in light of a stark reality: much of Europe's critical digital infrastructure depends on American and Chinese technologies, creating an unacceptable reliance. Despite the frothy valuations reached by some companies, hello Soitec, the backdrop is likely to remain supportive for Europe's technology ecosystem.

New records were set on Wall Street yesterday, even though decliners outnumbered advancers. In other words, the US market is still being driven by a limited number of heavyweights. Since the spring rebound began in late March, the Nasdaq 100 has gained 34%, the S&P 500 almost 20% and the equal-weighted S&P 500 10.5%. That is another way of saying that a small pocket of technology stocks is driving the market. This has in fact been true for years, but the technology bloc no longer moves as uniformly as it once did: semiconductors have taken the lead.

In Europe, all the indices pushed higher yesterday, except in Brussels, where the two healthcare stars, UCB and ArgenX, spoilt the mood. The STOXX Europe 600 is now only 1.7% below its 31 March peak, despite weakness in two of its pillars, healthcare and cyclical consumer stocks, notably luxury and autos.

On the subject of cyclical consumer stocks, I learnt that today is LVMH's birthday. The luxury group was created 39 years ago through the merger of champagne and spirits house Moët Hennessy and leather-goods maker Louis Vuitton. Bernard Arnault took advantage of disagreements between the heads of the two businesses to take control shortly afterwards. It is a rather sour anniversary this year, as the shares have lost a quarter of their value in five months. Bernard Arnault, who not so long ago was the world's richest man, has slipped to ninth place in Bloomberg's billionaires ranking, with an estimated fortune of $162bn nonetheless, sandwiched between Steve Ballmer, formerly of Microsoft, and Jensen Huang, GPU-Man. He can take comfort from being the only member of the top 10 not to come from the technology sector. His former runner-up, Elon Musk, could be worth more than $1tn once the SpaceX rocket reaches the public markets. Sic transit gloria mundi.

The day will be shaped by two important US indicators: the ADP employment report and the ISM services index. After the close, Broadcom's results will be in focus. On the macro front, the person whose name I shall not mention today is considering additional tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 economies alleged to benefit from forced labour. They include Britain, Canada, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico and Taiwan. Exemptions would, however, apply to energy products, rare earths, agricultural goods, pharmaceuticals and aircraft parts. Alleged forced labour is therefore acceptable when inflation is at stake. The USTR has opened a consultation on the matter.

In Asia-Pacific, the technology party is back on. Japan is up 3% and Taiwan 2%. South Korea is closed for a public holiday. Elsewhere, the gap is wide between Australia (+0.9%) on one side and India (-1.3%) and Hong Kong (-1.7%) on the other. Europe is expected to open slightly lower.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Australia's GDP growth rates YoY and QoQ; the S&P Global Services PMI in Spain and Italy; In the United States, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, ADP Employment Change, Fed speeches by Barr, Goolsbee, and Logan, ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders MoM, and EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks Changes. See the full calendar here.

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