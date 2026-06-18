Europe Whipsaws After Central Banks

European equities finished mixed after the Fed delivered an unsurprising hold. On the geopolitical front, the U.S. and Iranian presidents each signed, from afar, a memorandum of understanding to end the war in the Middle East, ahead of a first round of talks tomorrow in Switzerland. The CAC 40 bounced back, up 0.44% to 8,467.98. The Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.50% to 6,331.63. By contrast, London and Amsterdam slipped 1.08% and 0.10%, respectively.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/18/2026 at 11:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, indexes are higher. The Dow Jones adds 0.31% around 5:45 p.m.



Switzerland’s foreign ministry confirmed Thursday that “initial negotiations” will be held Friday near Lucerne (central Switzerland) on implementing this memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.



Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian touted a “historic” agreement with the United States on Thursday, a day after the document was signed by Donald Trump and himself: “This is a historic document and a message from a strong Iran: peace will be established with mutual respect,” the Iranian leader said on social media.



In addition, the agreement “provides a solid foundation for moving to the next stage of negotiations between the American and Iranian sides,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.



The signing “carries positive significance for easing tensions and strengthening the cease-fire’s momentum. China welcomes this development,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. “China hopes that both the United States and Iran will approach the second phase of negotiations in a rational and pragmatic manner, and make reciprocal concessions,” he added at a regular press briefing in Beijing.



Following the signing of this memorandum of understanding, oil prices continued to slide. Around 5:45 p.m., Brent was down 1.54% at $77.54 and WTI fell 2.23% to $74.19.



As for the oil market, Iran is committing to “ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, and vice versa.” Commercial ship traffic “will begin immediately,” the agreement says, and will be fully restored within 30 days once the Strait of Hormuz has been demined.



The Fed and the Bank of England in the Spotlight



Beyond geopolitics, investors digested last night the first Fed policy decision under Chair Kevin Warsh. The U.S. central bank left interest rates unchanged yesterday, keeping them in the 3.5% to 3.75% range, in line with market expectations. It did, however, signal that a rate hike remains possible down the road. “Chair Warsh repeatedly emphasized throughout the press conference the committee’s commitment to price stability, which markets interpreted as a hawkish signal, given the rise in 10-year Treasury yields and the pullback in equities,” said Josh Jamner, senior investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments (a Franklin Templeton affiliate).



Banque Richelieu also believes that “from his very first meeting, Kevin Warsh sent a clear signal: the Fed is turning the page on monetary accommodation. While this break was expected, its scale surprised markets. Nine FOMC members now foresee at least one rate hike by year-end, core PCE is revised to 3.3% for 2026, and the dual mandate appears to have been pushed to the background in favor of a single priority: price stability. We are witnessing a genuine regime shift in monetary policy, far beyond a simple communications tweak.”



After the Fed yesterday, it was the Bank of England’s turn this afternoon to deliver its policy decision. The BoE said its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted at yesterday’s meeting to keep its key rate at 3.75%, by a 7-2 majority. Two members would have preferred a 0.25 percentage point increase, to 4%. “The Bank of England holding rates today was widely anticipated, so this decision is not a surprise. The two votes for a hike show that some committee members remain concerned about underlying inflation pressures,” said Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen.



2CRSI Craters, Edenred Jumps



In company news, 2CRSI plunged 43%. The French technology group, which makes high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, is in the crosshairs of Grizzly Research. The U.S. firm specializing in activist short selling has taken a short position in the stock. It strongly suspects that the bulk of 2CRSI’s revenue and contract announcements “rest on a severely misleading presentation of reality, orchestrated via undisclosed related parties.”



Carrefour posted one of the CAC 40’s steepest declines, dropping more than 6% after JPMorgan put the shares on a negative catalyst watch (“Negative Catalyst Watch”) ahead of the release of first-half 2026 results, scheduled for July 23.



By contrast, Edenred (+17.17%) topped the SBF 120. In a terse statement released this morning, the digital platform for workplace services and payments said it has been “approached on an exploratory basis by investment funds,” but that it currently has “no information as to the reality of their interest.” According to La Lettre on Thursday, European private equity firm BC Partners is considering submitting a bid for Edenred.



In London, Tesco fell 1.25% after reporting an off-cycle first-quarter update that was seen as disappointing. The supermarket group reported a 1.8% increase in sales at U.K. stores open for more than a year, excluding fuel and VAT changes. By comparison, analysts were looking for a stronger gain of about 2.3%. In its statement, the retailer said it was keeping its full-year 2026/2027 guidance unchanged, still targeting annual operating profit of €3bn to €3.3bn, with free cash flow (FCF) seen between €1.5bn and €2bn, without managing to reassure the market.