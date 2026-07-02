European air travel lifted by premiumization

Demand for premium services is providing lasting support for airlines' profitability and opening up new growth avenues for airport operators, a Bernstein study shows.

European airlines are benefiting from solid demand for premium cabins, which has become a durable growth driver since the pandemic. As a result, revenue in business and first class is rising faster than economy, despite an increase in dedicated capacity, Bernstein analysts say.



Against this backdrop, Air France-KLM stands out as the best-positioned group in Europe in this segment. The study notes that the airline's so-called 'premium' revenue is about 20 points above economy relative to 2019 levels, helped in particular by upgrades to its product and a larger number of premium seats.



Premiumization is not a magic formula, however, and the optimal level of moving upmarket also depends on each airline's customer mix, the specialists stress.



British Airways has the most premium-leaning configuration, while carriers with greater exposure to connecting traffic, such as Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines or Etihad, keep a higher share of economy seats.



Meanwhile, Lufthansa is catching up with the rollout of its new Allegris cabins, which deliver a 12% yield gain, even if its connecting-hub model requires a larger share of economy seats.



Finally, Europe's low-cost airlines (Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air) remain on the sidelines of this trend, as their model is built around a single cabin.



Operators waiting in the wings



Within airports, Bernstein estimates that the main value-creation lever lies in non-regulated commercial activities, such as retail, food and beverage, parking and VIP services, which generate markedly higher margins than aeronautical operations.



The firm highlights the strategy of Groupe ADP, which since 2022 has developed the Extime concept to tailor its commercial offer to passengers' purchasing power. This 'retail and hospitality brand' has helped lift average spend per passenger at Paris airports from €9.8 in 2006 to €32.1 in 2025, driven by the rise of high-end retail and commercial joint ventures.



Bernstein notes that commercial activities (retail, food and beverage, parking, VIP lounges) now account for up to 50% of EBITDA at major airport operators, even though they represent only 10% to 30% of revenue, making premiumization a powerful driver of value creation.