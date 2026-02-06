The study reveals a marked acceleration in seat supply between the first and second quarters of 2026 in Europe, a trend largely driven by low-cost carriers (LCCs). This momentum particularly benefits Southern Europe, where Aena, the Spanish airport operator, is showing robust growth fueled by Iberia and Air Europa. In contrast, London Gatwick and certain airports in Central Europe are exhibiting signs of fatigue.
The ADP Case
ADP recorded a 1.9% year-on-year increase in the number of seats offered by airlines at its Paris airports in the second quarter. This is a very modest figure, placing it far behind Zurich (+7.4%), Aena (+5.4%), or Frankfurt (+6.2%). In fact, only Munich (-0.2%) and Heathrow (+0.7%) performed worse than Paris, which is therefore far from being the most dynamic in terms of raw capacity growth.
For the Paris airport operator, operational normalization is now the priority. Following a significant capacity adjustment in January, the group is finally enjoying some "breathing room" in terms of capacity for 2026. Supply is notably constrained by major renovation projects scheduled between the second and fourth quarters of 2026.
Regarding the airline mix, easyJet is significantly boosting its offer in the spring, while Transavia is maintaining a very strong pace, with double-digit growth between April and June. Conversely, Air France-KLM is moderately reducing its capacities at the end of the quarter.
In this context, Morgan Stanley maintains its positive view on ADP, favoring the group's visibility and yield discipline compared to other, more volatile, stocks.
According to Morgan Stanley, ADP is not chasing volume growth. The renewed stability of capacities in the second quarter of 2026 supports a more defensive positioning, based on visibility and operational discipline rather than raw expansion.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2024, the Group handled more than 103 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 261 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (33.3%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (27.9%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (4.7%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (34.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.