Published on 12/09/2025 at 08:43 am EST

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of exclusive control over several subsidiaries currently controlled by Lusat Air (Spain) by Antin Infrastructure Partners (France).

The transaction primarily concerns air cargo and passenger transport services, as well as the commercial leasing of aircraft for air cargo and passenger transport.

The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, as the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets.

The operation was reviewed under the simplified merger review procedure.