Under EU Merger Regulations the European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture by AAR of the United States and Société Air France of France, which will operate in the Americas.
The transaction mainly concerns the aerospace sector, namely the manufacture and production of nacelles.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the European Economic Area.
The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
European Commission approves creation of JV with Air France
Published on 10/30/2025 at 10:03 am EDT
Under EU Merger Regulations the European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture by AAR of the United States and Société Air France of France, which will operate in the Americas.