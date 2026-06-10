The broker believes that the stockmarket frenzy for European defense stocks is nearing an end. The market has become more discerning, now focusing on individual corporate fundamentals and the ability to generate growth and earnings upgrades. Here is an overview of the key players.

Bernstein confirms its "Outperform" rating on Leonardo, Rheinmetall and Thales.



In detail, Leonardo (-0.15%, at €52) is presented as "one of the best opportunities in the sector." Adrien Rabier, the Bernstein analyst covering the defense sector, believes the Italian group should continue to post results above expectations thanks to its exposure to defense electronics, air defense, and missiles, as well as opportunities provided by several joint ventures and the US market. Following the share price retreat linked to the surprise change of CEO, the broker considers its valuation as being attractive compared to its peers. The analyst has a target price of €65.



Rheinmetall (-0.15%, at €1,205) remains Bernstein's long-term favorite. The broker believes the German group has the strongest growth profile in the sector, despite the stock's sharp correction over recent months. Adrien Rabier judges that this decline reflects market concerns relating to execution delays, prospects of a ceasefire in Ukraine, or changing military needs, rather than a degradation of fundamentals. The broker sees recovery potential if the group meets its 60% revenue growth target in Q2. Bernstein's has a target price of €1,900.



Finally, Bernstein says that it is raising its target price for Thales (+0.60%, at €233) from €260 to €290. The broker believes that concerns relating to cybersecurity activities should gradually fade, as market expectations have already been reduced. Conversely, the analyst remains confident in the group's core activities in defense, electronics and air defense, which he deems capable of continuing to post growth above consensus. The broker thus anticipates solid interim results and sees the gradual end of the bearish thesis on the Cyber division as a support for the stock.



In contrast, the broker maintains its "Market Perform" recommendations on the BAE Systems, Dassault Aviation and TKMS stocks.



According to Bernstein, BAE Systems (flat at 1,934 pence) benefits from a privileged positioning to capitalize on the expected increase in US military spending, as the US represents 45% of its revenue. Growth should thus be largely driven by activities in missiles, air defense and space. Despite these assets, the broker reports that the group's highly diversified profile limits its growth potential compared to more specialized players. It has a target price of 2,050 pence.



Meanwhile, Dassault Aviation (+0.60%, at €297) has a robust growth profile thanks to a Rafale order book that could exceed 300 aircraft with the expected Indian order. Bernstein nevertheless says that it remains cautious in the short term due to slower-than-expected Falcon deliveries and margins penalized by supply chain difficulties. Bernstein considers the stock attractive in terms of valuation, but believes the sheer size of the order book limits the impact of new orders on the share price performance. The broker has a target price of €330.



Finally, according to Adrien Rabier, TKMS (-2.40%, at €72) could benefit from several potential major contracts, notably in submarines for Canada and India. The broker considers the Canadian program for 12 submarines as the most significant opportunity and highlights the strong political support provided by Berlin. Despite these favorable prospects, Bernstein believes that the order book, which is already above €20bn, offers good visibility but notes that the valuation is demanding for a player operating in a shipbuilding segment deemed complex and historically less profitable than other defense branches. It has a target price of €76.