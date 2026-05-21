European equities lack momentum following Nvidia results

European markets are trading slightly higher this Thursday, with the exception of London (-0.27%), following quarterly results from Nvidia that once again beat expectations. Around 10:20 AM, the CAC 40 was up 0.08% at 8,123 points. The Euro Stoxx 50 followed suit, while the DAX gained 0.19%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/21/2026 at 04:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Nvidia has once again exceeded consensus forecasts. However, the stock lost some ground in after-hours trading as investors now question the group's ability to maintain such a growth trajectory over the long term.



On the geopolitical front, Iran indicated it is 'examining' a new American proposal, while Donald Trump suggested that negotiations were 'hanging by a thread'.



Stocks in motion



In Paris, Ubisoft plunged 14% after reporting a record operating loss yesterday for its 2025-2026 fiscal year.



Eiffage shed 2%, weighed down by a rating downgrade from Goldman Sachs, which moved from buy to neutral with a price target of 148 euros.



Elior collapsed by 25% after revising its annual outlook downwards.



Stellantis (+1.52%) is set to unveil its new strategic plan at 2:00 PM.



The satellite sector is trading sharply higher. Eutelsat (+10.16%) and SES (+3.91%) are benefiting from the official announcement of SpaceX's initial public offering. Elon Musk's aerospace company, which will be listed on the Nasdaq, generated 18.7 billion dollars in revenue in 2025 with an operating loss of 2.6 billion.



Elsewhere in Europe, EasyJet advanced 1.50% after the British airline pointed to a more uncertain outlook, amid rising fuel costs and a slowdown in bookings.



In Milan, Generali rose 2.2% as Italy's leading insurer posted quarterly results that beat expectations while confirming its 2027 targets.



A series of disappointing indicators in Europe



The latest macroeconomic statistics released in Europe are also fueling caution. According to preliminary data from S&P Global, the contraction of private sector activity in France deepened in May. The corresponding PMI index fell to 43.5 points from 47.6 in April, while the consensus expected 47.7 points. This represents its lowest level in five and a half years.



In Germany, manufacturing activity also contracted, with the sector's PMI retreating from 51.4 to 49.9 points, falling short of market expectations.



For the Eurozone as a whole, the S&P Global Flash Composite PMI fell from 48.8 to 47.5 points, signaling a contraction in private sector activity at its sharpest pace since October 2023.



Investors will now monitor several US statistics expected this afternoon, including weekly jobless claims, building permits, and the Philadelphia Fed index.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro lost 0.11% against the dollar, trading at 1.1605 USD.