European equities seen flat ahead of US jobs data

European markets are expected to open mixed on Friday. According to futures contracts, the CAC 40 is tipped to rise 0.16%, while the German DAX is seen down 0.23% and the Euro Stoxx 50 is set to shed 0.12%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/05/2026 at 02:33 am EDT - Modified on 06/05/2026 at 03:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Wall Street closed on a mixed note on Thursday. The Dow Jones notched a new record close, bolstered by strong performances in healthcare and financial services.



On the geopolitical front, tensions remain high in the Middle East. Iran-backed Hezbollah rejected a new ceasefire proposal in Lebanon, while Israel maintained it would not withdraw its troops from the country. These developments complicate Washington's diplomatic efforts to end the fighting and foster a rapprochement with Tehran. Separately, Donald Trump stated that he did not need a deal with Iran to obtain enriched uranium.



Investors will remain focused on today's macroeconomic releases. In Europe, first-quarter GDP figures for the eurozone will be released at 11:00 AM. However, the primary focus will be on the US monthly jobs report, due at 2:30 PM, which could sway expectations regarding the Fed's monetary policy.Stocks in motion



In corporate news, Alstom announced on Thursday evening the acquisition of an eight-hectare site in Newark, Delaware, where the group plans to establish a maintenance and after-sales service center for Amtrak's NextGen Acela high-speed trains. The investment, exceeding 55 million dollars (approximately 50 million euros), is expected to create around one hundred jobs. The site is scheduled to open in the summer of 2028.



Meanwhile, Scor indicated it has repurchased 378.1 million euros across two subordinated bond issues. Schneider Electric announced the successful placement of 850 million euros in senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) maturing in 2034, offered exclusively to qualified investors.



Regarding analyst notes, Barclays downgraded its rating on Air France-KLM from 'equal weight' to 'underweight', while raising its price target from 9.30 euros to 10 euros. Conversely, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inditex from 'equal weight' to 'overweight' and hiked its price target from 52.50 euros to 62 euros.



On the currency market, the euro is up 0.05% at 1.1618 dollars.