European equities set for cautious open

European markets are expected to open with little momentum on Monday, amid a climate of geopolitical uncertainty fueled by developments in the Middle East. Despite speculation regarding a possible extension of the truce between the United States and Iran, investors remain on the defensive following a series of military incidents in the region. According to futures contracts, the CAC 40 is set to gain 0.18% at the open, while the German DAX is expected to rise by 0.23% and the Euro Stoxx 50 by 0.13%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/01/2026 at 02:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Oil prices are trending higher once again as tensions flare up in the Persian Gulf. Brent crude is up 0.82% at 93.57 dollars.



Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated further following U.S. strikes against Iranian radar and drone control systems. According to the U.S. military, these strikes were carried out in response to hostile acts, including the destruction of an MQ-1 drone. The Revolutionary Guard subsequently claimed responsibility for an attack on a base used by the United States in the region.



Chinese manufacturing activity expanded for a sixth consecutive month in May, despite a slight slowdown in growth. The RatingDog/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 51.8 from 52.2 in April, while remaining in expansion territory thanks to robust output and new orders.



Market participants will also have to navigate a week rich in economic indicators, notably marked by manufacturing activity figures this Monday and Eurozone inflation data tomorrow, ahead of Friday's release of the U.S. jobs report.



Stocks to watch



BNP Paribas has raised the targets for its commercial bank in Belgium (BCEB), the growth strategy of which will be presented on Monday afternoon.



OPmobility announced on Monday that it has finalized the strengthening of its Chinese joint venture YFPO with local group Yanfeng, in line with the project unveiled last November.

On the currency market, the euro is up 0.04% at 1.1652 dollars.