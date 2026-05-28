European equities under pressure, Soitec soars

European markets are trading lower this Thursday morning as investors remain cautious ahead of a series of major macroeconomic releases in the United States, while geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran maintain nervousness across energy and bond markets. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 was down 0.49% at 8,167 points. The Euro Stoxx 50 lost 0.32%. Other major European hubs were also trading lower, including London (-0.94%), Frankfurt (-0.94%), and Amsterdam (-0.54%).

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/28/2026 at 04:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump stated yesterday that he is not satisfied, at this stage, with the outlines of a deal with Iran, while the White House denied Iranian reports suggesting a draft agreement that would grant Tehran control over the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude prices are up 1.69% at 94.40 dollars.



Regarding economic data, investors are awaiting a particularly dense session in the United States. Scheduled for release are: the second estimate of U.S. first-quarter GDP, April personal income and spending, as well as the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Markets will also monitor new home sales and durable goods orders for the same month.



In France, industrial producer prices for the domestic market fell by 2.1% in April, according to data released by INSEE, following a revised 1.9% increase in March.



Stocks in motion



Among individual stocks, Soitec is surging by more than 18% after reporting annual revenue that exceeded market expectations. The French semiconductor materials manufacturer is benefiting from an improved outlook in activities related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.



L'Oréal is up 0.80% following an upgrade by Berenberg, standing out from other luxury stocks on the CAC 40, which are trending lower amid persistent concerns regarding Chinese demand.



TotalEnergies is edging up 0.11% after announcing that Centre Manche Energies, a project company wholly owned by the group, has filed a request for a Single Authorization for its massive 1.5-gigawatt offshore wind project off the coast of Normandy.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro is down 0.06% at 1.1609 dollars.