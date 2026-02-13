European Markets Await U.S. Inflation Data, Safran Takes Center Stage

European equity markets are in the red, with the exception of London (+0.14%), as several companies move the needle following their latest releases. The CAC 40 is down 0.47% at 8,301 points. The Euro Stoxx 50 slips 0.28% to 5,994 points.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 02/13/2026 at 06:16 am EST

This final session of the week is once again marked by corporate earnings, with Safran, L'Oréal, and Capgemini leading the way. At the top of the CAC 40, the aerospace equipment manufacturer (+7.48%) is soaring on the stock market after raising its 2028 targets. The group reported a 3.45% year-on-year increase in net profit attributable to the group for 2025.



Capgemini (+4.57%) comes in second, as the digital services specialist anticipates revenue growth this year of between 6.5% and 8.5%.



Meanwhile, L'Oréal's results (-4.43%), published last night, were met with a different reception. The cosmetics giant is at the bottom of the Paris benchmark after posting fourth-quarter sales that fell short of analysts' expectations.



ADP drops nearly 3% after the French Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) again rejected the airport operator's tariff requests for 2026, confirming ongoing disagreements between the two parties less than a year before the signing of the economic regulation contract (CRE) for the 2027-2034 period.



On the data front, the eurozone economy grew in line with expectations in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the second estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) published Friday by Eurostat. The bloc's GDP increased by 0.3% between October and the end of December compared to the third quarter, which had seen a similar rise—a figure in line with the initial estimate released at the end of January.

The eurozone's trade surplus narrowed in December, amid a drop in exports to the United States following new tariffs imposed by Washington. According to Eurostat, the surplus stood at €12.6 billion in December 2025, compared to €13.9 billion a year earlier.



U.S. Inflation in the Spotlight



Market participants are focused on the upcoming inflation data due at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time). The consensus expects a 0.3% rise in the CPI index and a slowdown in the annual rate to 2.5% (down from 2.7% previously). On the currency market, the euro is down 0.10% at $1.1856. Meanwhile, Brent crude is up 0.61%.