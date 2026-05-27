European markets continue their seesaw performance

In line with other European bourses, the Paris market is recovering significantly this Wednesday, continuing a volatile week driven by shifting investor sentiment regarding the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/27/2026 at 05:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

By late morning, the CAC 40 was up just over 0.8% at around 8,242 points, a trend mirrored by the Euro STOXX 50, while Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.7% and London's FTSE hovered around its break-even point.



The status quo of the last few hours in Iran is being viewed positively by market participants, particularly following recent U.S. strikes in the south of the country and on vessels suspected of laying mines during a period of active negotiations.



'The return to relative calm in the Middle East could modestly improve market sentiment, reducing the immediate demand for safe havens,' noted Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager at DHF Capital.



According to him, 'investors remain optimistic about a diplomatic breakthrough that could eventually lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the easing of inflationary pressures linked to energy prices.'



Against this backdrop, oil prices have resumed their decline, with Brent shedding 2.1% to 97.2 USD per barrel, while WTI fell 3.7% to 89.8 USD per barrel. This is logically weighing on sector stocks such as TotalEnergies (-3.1%) and Technip Energies (-3%) in Paris.



Capgemini shunned over strategic roadmap



In corporate news, Capgemini dropped 3.3% in mid-session trading in Paris, marking one of the sharpest declines on the CAC 40. Investors appeared unconvinced by the IT services giant's roadmap focused on agentic AI.



Performing well alongside the broader automotive sector, Stellantis gained 4.3% as the Franco-Italian-American group explores several options for developing the future platform intended for large Alfa Romeo models.



Elsewhere in Europe, AkzoNobel surged in Amsterdam (+17.2%) after the paints and coatings specialist rejected a takeover bid from Nippon Paint and The Sherwin-Williams. The company stated the offer undervalued the business and lacked sufficient execution guarantees.



Also in Amsterdam, Flow Traders plummeted 12.6%, hit by a rating downgrade from ING from 'hold' to 'sell', with the 12-month price target on the ETP trading specialist lowered from 28.77 EUR to 24.90 EUR.



French consumer confidence at lowest since March 2023



In the morning's only data release, French household confidence deteriorated further. Insee's synthetic indicator fell by two points to 82, its lowest level since March 2023, moving further away from its long-term average of 100.



The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases in the current economic climate worsened significantly. Opinions regarding personal financial situations, both past and future, also saw a further decline.



Household sentiment regarding past living standards in France deteriorated sharply once again: the associated balance of opinion lost six points, following a seven-point drop in April. The outlook for future living standards fell by one point, reaching its lowest level since July 2022.