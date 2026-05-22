European markets edge higher on Middle East hopes

After a volatile session yesterday, European markets are showing signs of stabilization this morning. Following 90 minutes of trading, the CAC 40 is up 0.39% at 8,118 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 has gained 0.55%. In London, the FTSE 100 is up 0.43%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 is advancing by 0.70%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/22/2026 at 04:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Major indices across the Old Continent are benefiting from yesterday evening's positive momentum on Wall Street, notably the Dow Jones' record high, which was fueled by a 12.43% surge in IBM shares.



Faint hopes regarding the Middle East conflict



Europe is trending higher following comments from Marco Rubio. According to the Financial Times, the U.S. diplomatic chief mentioned 'good signs' regarding the conclusion of an agreement between Tehran and Washington. The Secretary of State further noted that Pakistani mediators are set to visit Iran while the Islamic Republic reviews the latest proposal from the U.S. administration.



Oil prices are rising, with WTI up 0.85% at 98.54 dollars and Brent North Sea crude gaining 0.57% to 105.47 dollars, though prices have eased over the past few days.



In the fixed-income market, yields are retreating. The French 10-year government bond yield has fallen 1.29% to 3.837%, while the German equivalent is down 1.27% at 3.0614%.



These factors combined are providing support to equity markets.



On the macroeconomic front, the news is mixed. In France, the business climate index remained stable at 94 points in May, staying below its long-term average of 100.



In Germany, the Ifo business climate index improved in May, rising from 84.4 to 84.9 points, defying analyst expectations of a decline to 84.2 points.



This afternoon, investors will keep a close eye on U.S. data, specifically the April leading indicators index and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May, both due at 4:00 PM.



On the currency market, the euro is softening slightly against the greenback (-0.10%), trading at 1.1606 dollars.



Corporate News



Stellantis is up 2.11%. The group unveiled the financial component of its strategic plan, projecting revenue to grow from 125 billion to 190 billion euros between 2025 and 2030. By 2030, the adjusted operating margin is expected to reach 7%, with 'significant short-term improvements' anticipated.



Equans, a subsidiary of Bouygues (-0.12%), announced the divestment of its electric vehicle charging concession business in the Netherlands.



Compagnie des Alpes is gaining 3.01% after reporting a sharp increase in revenue and profitability for the first half of its 2025-2026 fiscal year.



Nanobiotix (+9.67%) announced an 85 million euro capital increase targeting European and U.S. markets.



Medincell is up 0.83% following the European Medicines Agency's decision to accept the marketing authorization application for Olanzapine LAI, submitted by Teva and developed using Medincell's technology.



In Switzerland, Compagnie Financière Richemont is down 2.67% despite reporting fourth-quarter results for the 2025-2026 fiscal year that beat expectations.



Julius Bär is shedding 9.37% after reporting a slowdown in net new money inflows over the first four months of the year.



Finally, in Madrid, Puig is tumbling 13.75% as Estée Lauder ended discussions regarding a potential tie-up with the Spanish company.