European Markets Hesitate as Fed's Hawkish Stance Weighs on Sentiment

European stock markets are showing signs of indecision this Thursday, caught between the early signing of a U.S.-Iran protocol and the hawkish tone adopted by the Federal Reserve following yesterday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/18/2026 at 04:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 index is up 0.1% at approximately 8,440 points, largely in line with a flat Euro Stoxx 50. Meanwhile, Frankfurt's DAX has edged up 0.2%, while the FTSE in London has shed 0.6%.



'According to press reports, the 14-point memorandum of understanding provides for a rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with an extendable 60-day window to negotiate a final agreement covering nuclear issues and broad sanctions relief,' Deutsche Bank summarized.



Yesterday evening's announcement that this protocol between the United States and Iran was signed two days ahead of schedule has bolstered market optimism regarding a near-term improvement in oil supply, as evidenced by the continued decline in crude prices.



Consequently, WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude is trading down 1.2% this morning at around $75 per barrel, while Brent crude has retreated 0.8% to just under $78 per barrel, helping to soothe fears of broader inflationary pressures.



Following a Hawkish Fed Meeting...



However, while the FOMC opted to leave interest rates unchanged as expected, it adopted a tougher stance than anticipated regarding its future path. This has pushed the probability of a rate hike as early as late July to over 70%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.



'The June FOMC proved to be clearly hawkish: nine policymakers are projecting rate hikes in 2026, and inflation forecasts were significantly revised upward,' noted analysts at Bank of America.



'Warsh himself displayed a rigorous posture, emphasizing the importance of restoring price stability. We now perceive a much higher risk of a rate hike occurring this year,' the U.S. bank stated.



...Eyes Turn Toward the Bank of England



Investors are now shifting their focus to the Bank of England (BoE), as the British central bank is set to deliver its own monetary policy verdict at midday. A status quo on rates is also anticipated there.



'The BoE was on the verge of cutting its key rate when the conflict in the Middle East broke out. Since then, the MPC's tone has hardened, though not to the point of making a premature hike in such an uncertain environment,' Oddo BHF recalled earlier this week.



'Government measures to alleviate energy bills have weighed on inflation. The BoE's latest survey provided some reassurance regarding the risk of second-round effects. The BoE is likely to remain in a wait-and-see position with a tightening bias,' the firm continued.



Edenred Soars, but Carrefour Stumbles in Paris



In corporate news, Edenred is leading the CAC 40 in Paris, surging 15%. Reports suggest that the British fund BC Partners is considering a takeover of the meal-voucher specialist and is currently seeking a financial partner.



Conversely, Carrefour is suffering the sharpest decline on the Paris benchmark, falling 6.3%. The retailer is being hit by a price target downgrade from JPMorgan, which lowered its target from €10 to €9 while maintaining an underweight rating.



Elsewhere in Europe, Tesco is down 2.7% in London. The UK's leading retailer reported disappointing first-quarter results, citing a slowdown in sales growth in the United Kingdom as the conflict in Iran weighs on household consumption.



On a more positive note, BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) is up 1.4% in Amsterdam. The Dutch chip equipment manufacturer significantly raised its long-term targets ahead of its investor day scheduled for today.



Generali is gaining 1.3% in Milan, buoyed by press reports that UniCredit may be considering the acquisition of the 10% stake held by Delfin in its capital, or even doubling it, reviving investor interest in the Italian insurer's stock.