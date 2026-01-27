European Markets Hold Steady Ahead of Fed Decision and Earnings Deluge

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, European stock markets are trading near flat on Tuesday morning, with investors opting for caution on the eve of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision expected Wednesday evening. The American central bank begins its two-day meeting today, while the session is also enlivened by a host of corporate earnings releases. Around 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 slips 0.07% to 8,125.56 points, while the Eurostoxx 50 rises 0.10% to 5,963.84 points. London and Amsterdam are in positive territory, in contrast to Frankfurt.

Richard Sengmany Published on 01/27/2026 at 04:37 am EST

In the United States, Boeing, GM, UnitedHealth, and UPS are set to report their quarterly results this Tuesday, to be followed tomorrow evening by tech giants IBM, Microsoft, and Tesla. In Paris, annual results from LVMH are expected after the market closes.



On Tuesday, ID Logistics saw its share price climb nearly 0.5% after announcing revenue growth for 2025. Revenue came in at €3.737 billion, a 14.2% increase.



Teleperformance shares continued to lose ground in early Paris trading after a 7.7% drop the previous day. The stock is now showing a slight uptick. CIC downgraded its recommendation from buy to neutral, lowering its target from 100 to 70 EUR. The decision followed a pre-close call last Friday, according to a market source.



Additionally, Chinese group ANTA Sports has issued a statement announcing an agreement with Artémis, the Pinault family's holding company (which owns 42.3% of Kering), to acquire 29.06% of Puma's capital. This €1.5 billion deal marks a key step in the Chinese sports giant's global expansion strategy. On the stock market, shares of the German sportswear company soared over 8% in Frankfurt. The luxury giant's stock posted a modest gain of 0.26% within the CAC 40.



On the trade front, Donald Trump remains combative. The American president declared yesterday that he intends to raise tariffs on imports from South Korea, accusing the East Asian nation of failing to ratify the trade agreement signed between the two countries on July 30.

"Since the Korean parliament has not adopted our historic trade agreement, which is its prerogative, I have decided to increase tariffs on automobiles, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and all other reciprocal tariffs from 15% to 25%," Donald Trump wrote in a message posted on his Truth Social platform.



Meanwhile, the European Union is close to signing a trade agreement with India this Tuesday in New Delhi after several years of negotiations, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



On the statistics front, French consumer confidence remained stable in January, according to the Insee composite indicator, which held steady at 90 and thus remains below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2025).



In the United States, investors will learn the S&P/CS Composite-20 Home Price Index for November at 3:00 p.m.



Around 10:30 a.m., the euro slips 0.09% to 1.1868 EUR.



In commodities, gold (+1.54%) continues its rise this Tuesday, after surpassing the $5,100 per ounce threshold for the first time yesterday.