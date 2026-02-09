European Markets Hover Around Equilibrium

At midday, most major European indices are trading near their breakeven point, with the exception of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, which is down 0.33%. Meanwhile, Paris slips just 0.06%, Frankfurt edges up 0.10%, and London loses only 0.02%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/09/2026 at 05:57 am EST

Across the Old Continent, the trend is broadly positive, buoyed by Wall Street's performance on Friday evening and Tokyo's gains this morning. In the United States, indices rebounded sharply thanks to bargain hunting after declines seen in previous days. They were notably supported by a surge in Nvidia (+7.90%) and other technology stocks. The Dow Jones soared by 2.50% to 50,115.67 points, surpassing the 50,000-point mark for the first time in its history.



In Japan, the Nikkei gained 3.89%, closing at 56,363.94 points, also reaching a record high. This rally in the Japanese index is attributed to the victory of Sanae Takaichi's party and her coalition in the snap legislative elections, allowing her to roll out her policy agenda, which notably includes an ambitious public spending program.



Among the major European movers, Unicredit stands out in Milan with a 5.91% gain. The Italian bank posted annual results for 2025 that exceeded expectations and is targeting a profit of 11 billion euros in 2026, a goal above market forecasts.



In Denmark, Novo Nordisk is up 8.20%, benefiting from the decision by U.S. company Hims & Hers Health to stop offering access to an oral copy of the Danish lab's Wegovy. Over the weekend, U.S. health authorities also announced their intention to "take decisive action to restrict the use of GLP-1-type active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for unapproved compounded medications."



In Paris, STMicroelectronics posts the largest gain in the CAC 40, rising 6.87%. The Franco-Italian group unveiled an extension of its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services through a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar commercial commitment covering various product categories.



Stellantis regains some ground (+0.72%) after a nearly 30% plunge over the previous two sessions. On Friday, the multi-brand automaker announced a "reset" that will result in exceptional charges of 22.2 billion euros, excluded from AOI (adjusted operating income) in the second half of 2025.



Vinci drops 1.79%, mainly due to profit-taking after a 9.91% surge on Friday following the publication of its annual results. The construction and concessions group announced on Friday a slightly higher net profit for 2025 despite a one-off tax surcharge in France, while achieving a record level of free cash flow (FCF) generation.



Eramet falls 6.39%, marking the steepest drop in the SBF 120 after a report by Reuters. The news agency, citing an Eramet spokesperson, confirmed the temporary withdrawal of the global mining and metallurgical group's CFO, Abel Martins-Alexandre. This decision follows the launch of an internal investigation into his management methods.



The microeconomic calendar will get busier starting tomorrow, with investors watching upcoming releases from TSMC, The Coca Cola Company, AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, and Spotify.



A similar trend is seen in statistics, with no major releases scheduled for this Monday.



The rest of the week will be busier, especially in the United States, where Wednesday will see the release of the monthly employment report and Friday the January inflation figures.



On the currency market, the euro is up against the greenback (+0.39%), trading at 1.1861 dollars.