European markets jittery pending concrete US-Iran progress

The CAC 40 spent almost the entire session in positive territory, but saw its gains erode throughout the day to eventually close with a slight decline of 0.07% at 8,183.34 points. Despite this performance, the Parisian index posted a 0.83% gain for the week and rose 0.84% over the month of May, marking a second consecutive month in the green for the first time since late 2025.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/29/2026 at 11:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Other European markets generally followed the same trend. The FTSE 100 in London shed just 0.09%, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt edged up 0.08%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 ended with a negligible gain of 0.03%.



The fragility of the Parisian market's rise reflects investor conviction regarding the imminent signing of an agreement between Iran and the United States. The prevailing sentiment could be summarized as 'we want to believe, but not too much, given the numerous disappointments in recent weeks'.



In a sign that the will to believe is slightly stronger, oil prices continued their decline. At the European close, WTI was down 2.15% at 86.53 dollars in New York, while North Sea Brent shed 2.43% to 90.13 dollars in London. Over the month of May, crude prices fell by approximately 17%, but remain significantly above their levels prior to the Middle East conflict.



Regarding the negotiations between Tehran and Washington, there has been little actual progress since yesterday's announcement of a framework agreement that reportedly only requires Donald Trump's signature. The latter, usually so prolific on social media, settled for a message around 5:00 PM. In it, he reiterated certain conditions, such as Iran not possessing nuclear weapons and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The US President concluded by stating: 'I am meeting now in the Situation Room to make a final decision'.



According to corroborating sources, both parties are approaching a 60-day memorandum of understanding, providing for the lifting of blockades in the Strait of Hormuz during the first part of these two months.



For Gregoire Kounowski, investment advisor at Norman K, 'the signing of this memorandum of understanding would constitute the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the start of the conflict, but a final agreement meeting each side's requirements (Iranian nuclear program, partial lifting of US economic sanctions, war in Lebanon, etc.) would still require intense negotiations in the coming weeks'.



In the event of an agreement being signed, even a provisional one, he adds that 'it is Europe and especially Asia, which are more exposed to energy inflation, that will breathe a sigh of relief, with potential stock market rallies to follow'.



Heavy but inconsequential macroeconomic news



On the indicators front, there was a flurry of data on both sides of the Atlantic. Notably, inflation continued to rise in France, but at a slower pace than feared. According to preliminary May data, the consumer price index stood at +0.1%, compared to the +0.2% expected, for an annual growth rate of 2.4%, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than anticipated.



Conversely, also in France, first-quarter Gross Domestic Product fell by 0.1%, compared to a previous estimate of +0.2%.

In the United States, the trade balance deficit was smaller than expected according to preliminary April data, settling at -82.40 billion dollars.



In other positive US news, the Chicago PMI rose significantly more than expected, jumping from 49.2 points in April to 62.7 in May, against a forecast of 50.6 points. At 62.7 points, it has reached a level not seen since March 2022.



On the currency market, the euro was up against the greenback (+0.20%) at the European close, trading at 1.1675 dollars.



Corporate news



Derichebourg ended the day with a gain of 6.35%, after having risen as much as 15.36% early in the session. The metal recycling specialist unveiled first-half results that beat expectations and took the opportunity to raise its annual financial targets.



Also among the top performers, Pierre & Vacances rose 5.42%. Two analysts confirmed their buy ratings on the stock the day after the publication of the 2025-2026 first-half results.



In Germany, Bayer stumbled 3.46%; Jefferies maintained its hold recommendation, though it raised its price target from 25 to 40 euros. Analysts continue to worry about US legal disputes related to Monsanto's Roundup.



In London, Ocado appreciated by 7.11%. The online grocery specialist announced a partnership with Asda aimed at modernizing its entire online infrastructure in the UK. The Ocado Smart Platform will be deployed starting in 2027.