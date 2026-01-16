European Markets Lack Direction

The main indices across the Old Continent are trading in negative territory during the last session of an especially eventful week. The CAC 40 is down 0.54% at 8,268.52 points, while the EuroStoxx 50 slips 0.15% to 6,032.30 points. Only London's FTSE manages to stay afloat, edging up 0.10%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/16/2026 at 06:07 am EST

European markets appear to be running out of steam at the close of another busy week, particularly on the geopolitical front.



On the data front, German inflation measured by the HICP slowed to 2.0% year-on-year in December, confirming the preliminary estimate. Later in the afternoon, markets will be watching for U.S. industrial production figures for December.



In terms of stocks, Porsche (-0.87%) reported that its global vehicle deliveries fell by 10% in 2025, following in the footsteps of Mercedes-Benz and BMW, which also saw a drop in volumes.



UBS downgraded its rating on Sanofi (-0.88%) from "buy" to "neutral," while also lowering its price target from 105 to 88 euros.



Meanwhile, Bernstein raised its price target on Exosens (+4.79%) from 54 to 61 euros and maintained its "outperform" rating on the specialist in amplification, detection, and imaging technologies.



Thales (+2.74%) tops the CAC40 leaderboard after reaffirming its annual guidance and confirming its growth targets in defense.



On the currency market, the euro remains nearly unchanged against the dollar, hovering around 1.1613.