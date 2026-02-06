European equity markets started the final session of the week in negative territory, apart from the Dax (+0.11%). In Paris, the CAC 40 is down 0.30% at 8,214 points, weighed down by the collapse in Stellantis (-23%). Meanwhile, the EuroStoxx 50 is off 1.09% at 5,905 points.

Stellantis is plunging after announcing a strategic pivot aimed at better meeting market expectations. The automaker plans to book over €22bn in exceptional charges in its 2025 accounts, which are expected to show a steep loss. The group also said no dividend would be paid. According to a statement from the Franco-Italian-American group, this is the cost of a deep but necessary "reset" to put customers back at the centre and support profitable growth.



Elsewhere on the market, Société Générale (-2.6%) is having a difficult session after fourth-quarter results deemed mixed. The same goes for Danone, down 3%, as the expanded recall of infant milk batches continues to weigh on the stock.



Going against the market, Vinci (+6%) is leading the Paris market, up more than 6%, helped by a solid 2025 performance.



In Amsterdam, Aperam jumps 7%, with the stainless-steel producer anticipating a quarterly rise in its EBITDA.



German industrial production declines



On the data front, France saw its trade deficit widen to €4.84bn in December 2025, compared with €4.04bn the previous month. Investors also took note of a sharp decline in German industrial production. After a 0.2% rise in November (revised from an initially reported 0.8% increase), it contracted by 1.9% in December 2025 compared with the previous month, according to Destatis.



Also in Germany, the surplus on the country's trade balance stood at €17.1bn in December, while the consensus had been looking for €14.1bn. The surplus was €13.6bn the previous month.



In the absence of the monthly US jobs report, initially expected this Friday but delayed until February 11, due to the partial shutdown, this afternoon investors will have to make do with the University of Michigan confidence index.



At around 10:30am, the euro is up 0.14%, trading at $1.1791. Brent crude is up 1.40%.