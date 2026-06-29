European markets on pause as investors await U.S. jobs data

Major European stock markets are expected to open without a clear direction on Monday, with investors looking ahead to the release of the monthly U.S. employment report, set to be the week’s key event amid a reassessment that has pushed expectations for interest-rate increases higher. Futures on the main indices currently point to a flat, or nearly flat, open for the CAC 40, while in Frankfurt the DAX is seen up about 0.4%, as is the Euro STOXX 50.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/29/2026 at 02:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Because Friday is the Independence Day holiday, the U.S. Labor Department plans to publish its June employment statistics a day earlier, on Thursday.



Economists, on average, are forecasting roughly 120,000 nonfarm payroll additions, a pace in line with the 120,000 new jobs reported for May. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.3%.



A crucial test for the U.S. rate path



Investors will be watching for any sign of labor-market strength after a run of robust inflation indicators in recent weeks, which has led many to revise their outlook for the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory in the months ahead.



According to CME Group’s FedWatch barometer, the market now puts the probability of a quarter-point rate cut at the end of July at more than 29%, up from just 6% a month earlier.



Markets’ reaction to the jobs report will be decisive for whether the recent rotation seen across global markets continues, especially as JOLTS and ADP data will further sharpen the picture.



"Strong numbers would reinforce the idea that the Fed will have to focus less on the labor market and refocus on persistent inflation pressures as it continues its efforts to bring inflation back to its target level," warns Michael J. Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Management.



"Such a scenario could prove very damaging for risk assets, especially the S&P 500, which has struggled to regain positive momentum since its June 2 peak," the strategist cautions.



Investors readjust positions



With tensions easing in the Middle East and the pullback in oil prices that followed, a surge that had hit Europe particularly hard, and worries about the durability of sizable AI investment in the United States, New York markets significantly underperformed their European peers last week.



The S&P 500 fell 1.9% last week, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.6%, while the STOXX 600 limited its decline to about 0.5%.



It is not out of the question that markets also become increasingly driven by flow dynamics as the first half of the stock-market year now draws to a close.



"Many institutional investors are trimming equities after locking in strong gains, a phenomenon often seen in June, while retail investors remain heavy buyers," notes Alexandre Schont at iBanFirst.



"Some caution is starting (...) to emerge over the medium term, which partly explains the market decline seen in recent days," the analyst adds.



A busy calendar in Europe too



In Europe, the week will largely be shaped by the ECB’s annual meeting, which runs from today through Wednesday near Sintra, Portugal.



Euro zone consumer price (CPI) data due Wednesday could show inflation has now peaked, with some economists seeing the annual rate easing to 2.8% in June from 3.2% the previous month.



With weaker appetite for equities, government-bond yields are moving lower, including in the United States despite the firming in expectations for increases. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which is highly sensitive to Fed expectations, is hovering around 4.3720%, its lowest level since early May.



The euro is trying to recover against the dollar, trading around 1.1395 versus the greenback. Down 3% since the start of the year, the single currency is now at one-year lows against the U.S. currency.



The dollar is slightly lower against a basket of benchmark currencies, extending recent losses: for now, the greenback is down more than 0.3% on the week against a basket of benchmark currencies.



After three consecutive weeks of sharp declines, crude prices are moving higher again, as the agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon was weakened again this weekend by Israeli strikes and by the Lebanese parliament speaker’s rejection of the text.



Brent is currently up 0.1% at $72.1 a barrel, and U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is up 0.7% at $69.7.