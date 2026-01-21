European Markets Remain Fragile: CAC 40 Barely Ends Losing Streak

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions, not all European markets managed to rebound by the close of Wednesday's session. The Dax extended its decline (-0.49%) for a fourth straight day, mirroring the Eurostoxx 50, which ended with a slight drop of 0.06% at 5,888.70 points. In contrast, the CAC 40 closed marginally higher, snapping a seven-session losing streak. An eighth consecutive drop would have marked an unprecedented run since mid-November 2017. The Paris benchmark index inched up 0.08% to 8,069.17 points. London and Amsterdam advanced by 0.13% and 0.39%, respectively.

On Wall Street, indices are trading in positive territory. The Dow Jones is up 0.96% around 5:45 pm.



Locked in a standoff with Europe, Donald Trump remains determined to annex Greenland. The American president has threatened to impose 10% tariffs as of February 1 (potentially rising to 25% by June) on exports from eight European countries (including Denmark and France) that oppose his plans to take control of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. The entire eurozone is not immune to the prospect of a prolonged transatlantic trade war.



On this issue, AllianzGI believes that "the United States will eventually moderate its rhetoric and abandon its plans for stricter control or outright annexation, due to domestic political headwinds and strong opposition from its allies."



Earlier this afternoon, Donald Trump addressed the issue of Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The American head of state announced the immediate launch of negotiations to acquire Greenland, seeking full ownership without resorting to force.



Asserting that the United States is the engine of the global economy, he emphasized that no nation can provide as much security to Greenland as Uncle Sam's country.



Additionally, yesterday, the European Union announced the suspension of the ratification process for the trade agreement with the United States. This decision was made in response to diplomatic tensions and tariff threats linked to the Greenland issue.



On the Paris stock exchange, several stocks stood out.



Alstom posted one of the largest declines in the SBF 120 during the session before ending with a very slight gain. Investors had hoped its strong commercial momentum would immediately translate into improved cash generation.



Meanwhile, Danone tumbled, recording the biggest drop on the CAC 40. The food giant was hit by falling birth rates in China, which will weigh on the sector's growth in the future. The stock also fell after market sources unearthed a Singaporean authority statement dated January 17. It mentioned a recall of two infant formulas (Nestlé's NAN HA1 SupremePro and Danone's Dumex Dulac 1) following the detection of cereulide toxin.



Conversely, Edenred and Pluxee surged within the SBF 120 after a Bloomberg report. The news agency revealed that a federal judge in São Paulo issued an injunction suspending the implementation of a new Brazilian government decree regulating the meal voucher market, impacting Ticket SA (an Edenred subsidiary).



Atos also climbed in the same index. The digital services company is expected to exceed its 2025 profitability target, with an operating margin forecast to surpass 340 million euros (more than 4% of revenue).



Elsewhere in Europe, Burberry was among the top performers on the FTSE 100 after reporting a 3% rise in like-for-like sales for the third quarter of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, compared to a 4% decline a year earlier over the same period.



Beyond listed company news, in commodities, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released its monthly oil market report. It forecasts global oil demand growth averaging 930,000 barrels per day (kb/d) in 2026, up from 850 kb/d in 2025. "This increase reflects a normalization of economic conditions following last year's tariff turmoil, as well as lower barrel prices compared to the previous year," the international organization explained.



On the market, as of 5:45 pm, Brent crude was up 1.69% at $65.08. WTI rose nearly 1.5% to $60.44.



Tomorrow, investors will be watching for the November PCE index in the United States—the inflation measure most closely monitored by the Fed—a week ahead of its decision (with a status quo widely expected at this stage). The revised estimate of third-quarter GDP growth is also due Thursday.