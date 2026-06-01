European markets retreat as Tehran halts dialogue with Washington

European stock markets closed lower in the first session of June. Before 4:00 p.m., the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Monday that Tehran had suspended negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the war in the Middle East. At the close, the CAC 40 shed 0.45% to 8,146.59 points, marking its third consecutive session in the red. The Eurostoxx 50 fell 0.46% to 6,022.64 points.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/01/2026 at 11:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, U.S. markets are trading mixed. Around 5:45 p.m., the Dow Jones was down 0.22%.



According to Tasnim, this decision was made due to the crimes Israel continues to commit in Lebanon and violations on all fronts of the Iranian-American ceasefire concluded on April 8. 'The Iranian negotiating team is therefore suspending dialogue and the exchange of texts via mediators', the Iranian media outlet detailed.



Prior to this announcement by Tasnim, U.S. President Donald Trump had stated on Truth Social this Monday that 'Iran truly wanted to reach an agreement with the United States and that it would be beneficial for Washington and its allies'.



Iranian diplomatic spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reiterated today that 'its nuclear program was not on the menu of ongoing discussions with the United States to bring a lasting end to the war in the Middle East'.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States on Monday of once again violating the fragile ceasefire between the two countries, following U.S. strikes in Iran that led to Iranian military reprisals.



On the combat front, Israel (a U.S. ally) has been instructed to attack the southern suburbs of Beirut in Lebanon (an Iranian ally), a stronghold of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement, after expanding its operations in southern Lebanon.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated Monday on X that his country was facing 'a fierce and reprehensible aggression from Israel', which is intensifying its offensive against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah, notably with the capture on Sunday of the Beaufort fortress in Lebanon. Israeli flags have been flying again since yesterday on the walls of this medieval site.



In this heavy geopolitical context, oil prices climbed following Tasnim's statement but remain below the 100-dollar threshold. Brent jumped 3.31% to 96.40 USD. WTI rose 6.09% to 93.22 USD.



Schneider Electric chosen by SoftBank for its AI project in France



In corporate news, Schneider Electric (+2.32%) was among the top gainers on the CAC 40. The stock was supported by a positive recommendation from Berenberg. The analyst initiated coverage of the energy management specialist on Monday with a buy rating and a price target of 325 euros. This level implies an upside potential of approximately 20% compared to Friday's closing price of 269.95 euros.



Furthermore, Schneider Electric shares rose following the announcement of its commitment as a strategic technological and industrial partner in SoftBank's investment project aimed at accelerating the development of AI infrastructure in France. The Japanese group plans to invest up to 75 billion euros to develop and operate 5 gigawatts of data center capacity dedicated to AI in France.



In addition, Veolia has finalized the acquisition of Clean Earth, a company specializing in hazardous waste management, a sector increasingly crucial for industrial competitiveness, public health, and environmental safety in the United States and worldwide. This transaction doubles Veolia's presence in the hazardous waste sector in the U.S. and brings the group's total revenue in the country to 6.3 billion USD.



easyJet climbed 7.68% in London after receiving an expression of interest from Castlelake LP. The airline group described the offer from the investment firm as 'highly opportunistic'. easyJet also indicated it is fully aware 'of its duty to maximize shareholder value and will examine any proposal should one be formulated. In this evaluation, it will pay particular attention to the proposed valuation as well as the feasibility of the transaction'.



Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI retreats in May



On the statistical front, investors took note of the manufacturing PMI indices.



The S&P Global manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone retreated from the nearly four-year high recorded in April (52.2) to settle at 51.6 in May, though it remains at one of its highest levels since mid-2022.



According to the S&P Global manufacturing PMI for May, the pace of contraction in this sector in France was less severe than feared. The index moved from 52.8 to 49.7 points, compared to a previous estimate of 48.9 points. In detail, production and new orders decreased in May, after increasing in April due to inventory building by customers.



In Germany, the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 50.1 in May, against a consensus of 49.9 and following 51.4 in April, S&P Global indicated.



In April 2026, the Eurozone unemployment rate stood at 6.3%, a stable level compared to the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data from Eurostat. The EU unemployment rate was 6% in April, also flat compared to March.