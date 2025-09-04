Shares up
- Currys (+19%): results were warmly welcomed and the share buyback program is bringing additional gains to the British company. The new 2025/2026 financial year has started well, notes Panmure Liberum, adding that the completion of the three-year pension review "is not only earlier than expected, but is on much better terms than we anticipated." "We see many catalysts that could lead to further increases this year, but the buyback alone, even before considering the new FCF profile, should push the shares much higher," the broker points out.
- Genus (+11%): Here, too, it's all about results. Figures for the year ended June exceeded expectations, and forecasts for the current fiscal year are higher than expected. The animal genetics company's stock has already risen over 70% on the stockmarket this year.
- SMA Solar (+5%): The German group is recovering slightly after slumping 29% on Tuesday following the announcement of very poor financial results. This technical recovery comes as several analysts have continued to reduce their forecasts. However, valuations have not changed much because brokers already considered the stock to be far too expensive before the warning.
- Interroll (+5%): the market has warmly welcomed the acquisition of the small Dutch company Sortteq, an innovative company that has developed a compact chain and belt sorter capable of processing up to 10,000 parcels per hour.
- Derichebourg (+4%): the stock rebounded after falling 10% yesterday in the wake of disappointing results. The group announced a small share buyback/cancellation program covering 1% of its capital.
Shares down
- Jet2 ( -13%): The British low-cost airline has announced that its annual operating profit will be close to the lower end of the forecast range of £449m to £496m, due to limited visibility on bookings. Seats are still available for sale for the summer and winter.
- Lisi (-9%): Peugeot Invest has sold its long-term stake, selling its remaining 5.8% at €39 per share. The holding company will receive €105m gross. Pressure is understandable, as the shares were sold below the current market price (€43.90 at yesterday's close) in order to attract investors.
- D'Ieteren (-8%): the Belgian group's adjusted pre-tax profit fell by 22.7% in H1, affected by the slowdown in the Belgian automotive market and the refinancing of its debt. Nevertheless, the group is confirming its annual forecasts, buoyed by its subsidiary Belron (better known in France through its Carglass brand) despite a slight decline. Full details of the conference call with analysts can be found in the transcript.
- Sanofi (-7%): the pharmaceutical company's share price plunged in early trading after announcing, before the market opened, that it had achieved success in phase III trials with amlitelimab for atopic dermatitis. The drug candidate met all key primary and secondary endpoints in the phase III COAST 1 study conducted in adults and adolescents. However, the response rates were somewhat disappointing compared with placebo.
- Saab (-5%): Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an underweight rating and a target price of SEK 430.
- Voltalia (-5%): the group increased its net loss in H1. The market is punishing the company, even though management has presented a new medium-term strategic plan promising that priority will be given to self-financing, which should boost profitability.
- TeamViewer (-4%): Permira placed the remainder of its shares (12.5 million shares) at €9.20 per share. As for Lisi, an attractive price had to be offered to sell the shares. In this case, a discount of 5.6% on the previous day's price.
- Nexans (-3%): A share placement took place yesterday at €121.50 per share. According to our information, this could be a sale by the main shareholder, Inexans. The decline was mitigated by a recommendation from Goldman Sachs, which remains a buy with a target price raised from €125 to €143.