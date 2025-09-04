Labor Softens, Wall Street Waits

The U.S. economy is waiting for a number. Not a particularly elegant number, but one that Wall Street treats with ritual gravity: the monthly payrolls report. On Friday morning, it will tell investors how many Americans were hired last month. Ahead of it, other signposts crowd the calendar: the private ADP tally, the weekly jobless claims, each promising a clue to the state of the labor market. These releases matter not only for what they reveal about employment but for how they might shape the Federal Reserve's hand.