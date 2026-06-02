European markets set to rise as Trump accuses Netanyahu of undermining Iran talks

European stock markets are expected to gain ground at the opening of June's second trading session. Investors remain focused on the evolving negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East. Discussions are slowing down, with Tehran threatening to open new fronts despite the truce in effect since April 8. The Iranian capital has conditioned any agreement on a ceasefire in Lebanon. The CAC 40 is projected to gain 0.25%, while the DAX and FTSE 100 are expected to rise by 0.59% and 0.35% respectively.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/02/2026 at 02:29 am EDT - Modified on 06/02/2026 at 03:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Donald Trump quickly lost his temper with Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call yesterday, according to several U.S. sources cited by Axios. The American president reportedly criticized the Israeli Prime Minister for Israel's military escalation in Lebanon, while Washington attempts to preserve ongoing negotiations with Iran.



Trump reportedly called Netanyahu 'crazy' and accused him of compromising negotiations with Tehran. According to Axios, the U.S. President also urged Israel to cancel a planned strike on Beirut, fearing that a military escalation would cause the talks with Iran to fail.



Dialogue broken between Tehran and Washington



Furthermore, the American head of state asserted that 'discussions continued at a rapid pace with the Islamic Republic of Iran.' This statement contradicts reports from the Iranian news agency Tasnim.



Yesterday, before 4:00 p.m., the agency claimed that Tehran had suspended negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the war in the Middle East. According to the agency, this decision was made due to the crimes Israel continues to commit in Lebanon and violations on all fronts of the Iranian-American ceasefire concluded on April 8. 'The Iranian negotiating team is therefore suspending dialogue and the exchange of texts via mediators,' the Iranian media outlet detailed.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States on Monday of once again violating the fragile ceasefire between the two countries, following American strikes in Iran that led to Iranian military reprisals.



Regarding the fighting, the Israeli army announced the interception early Tuesday of two projectiles from Lebanon, after Donald Trump had assured that Hezbollah and Israel were going to cease their confrontations.



Oil retreats again, new sales target for STMicroelectronics



In this heavy geopolitical context, oil prices are falling again and remain below the 100-dollar threshold. Brent is down .19% at 94.12 USD. WTI is retreating by 1.44% to 91.29 USD.



In corporate news, STMicroelectronics announced this morning an upward revision of its revenue targets for data centers, amid continued strong demand for AI infrastructure. Revenues from this business are now expected to reach approximately 1 billion USD in 2026 (compared to a previous estimate of over 500 million USD). 'This revenue could double in 2027 (compared to a previously expected level well above 1 billion USD),' explained the Franco-Italian chipmaker.



Additionally, investors will react to the publication of Catana's first-half 2025/2026 results. The group, which specializes in the marketing of high-end leisure boats, recorded a sharp deterioration in its results over this period. It posted a consolidated net loss of 1.7 million EUR, a far cry from the 5.6 million EUR profit recorded a year earlier. However, the group maintains a solid financial position and continues to deploy its 2030 strategic plan, the first effects of which are expected as early as the next fiscal year.



Furthermore, regarding the Sudan litigation, BNP Paribas announced that it has filed its opening brief with the United States Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn the lower court's judgment. In this brief, the bank argues, among several other legal errors, that the trial court seriously misapplied Swiss law and denied the bank the opportunity to present essential evidence showing that the financial transactions in question were authorized under Swiss and European law.



Kering announced the appointment of Gianfranco D'Attis as CEO of Alexander McQueen, effective June 3. Replacing Gianfilippo Testa, he will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, and will be based in London.



Nexans indicated that it has finalized the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Republic Wire, a transaction that 'significantly strengthens Nexans' presence in the attractive and fast-growing low-voltage segment in the United States.'



On the statistical front, investors will look to the Eurozone inflation figures at 11:00 a.m.