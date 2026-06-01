European markets start the month on a hesitant note

European markets are beginning the month of June showing some hesitation in the face of recent events in the Middle East, which appear to dampen the likelihood of a forthcoming agreement between Washington and Tehran to definitively end the conflict that has now lasted for three months.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/01/2026 at 06:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Shortly before 12:00 p.m., the Paris CAC 40 index is stabilizing around 8,183 points, a trend largely in line with the Euro STOXX 50, while the Frankfurt DAX edges up 0.1% and the London FTSE sheds 0.1%.



Overnight, the United States struck Iranian radar and drone control systems in response to hostile acts, according to the U.S. military, and the Revolutionary Guard subsequently claimed responsibility for an attack on a base used by the United States in the region.



'These new military exchanges have underscored the fragility of the current ceasefire and highlighted the risks facing any long-term agreement,' commented Konstantinos Chrysikos, Head of Client Relations at Kudotrade.



While oil prices reflect this escalation in geopolitical tensions, with WTI crude up 2% toward 91.1 USD and Brent crude rising 1.6% toward 94.3 USD, equity markets are showing some hesitation, reinforced by mixed PMI indices released this morning.



A limited decline in the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI in May



The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI retreated from the nearly four-year high recorded in April (52.2) to settle at 51.6 in May, though it remains at one of its highest levels since mid-2022.



The index's relative resilience was partly supported by the level of the suppliers' delivery times index, whereas the other four survey sub-indices conversely had a negative impact on the overall index level.



'One of the main developments in this latest survey period is a further surge in energy and raw material prices, which led to the sharpest monthly increase in manufacturers' costs in four years,' S&P Global further noted.



Another week rich in macroeconomic data



This first week of the month promises to be, as always, rich in macroeconomic data in Europe, notably with the composite PMI indices, but also the latest inflation figures for the Eurozone and French industrial production.



In the United States as well, numerous statistics are expected in the coming days, including the PMI and ISM indices, the ADP private employment survey, and especially the monthly report from the Department of Labor, due this Friday.



On the corporate front, the week will also see quarterly publications from companies such as British American Tobacco (BAT) and Inditex in Europe, as well as U.S. groups such as HP Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, Medtronic, and notably Broadcom.



VusionGroup and Schneider Electric in the spotlight



For now, in Paris corporate news, VusionGroup (+8.6%) is leading the SBF 120, propelled by Exane BNP Paribas, which upgraded its rating on the electronic label specialist to 'outperform', even though the price target was lowered to 180 EUR.



Regarding the CAC 40, Schneider Electric is leading the pack (+3%), as the electrical equipment and component supplier was chosen by SoftBank for its project aimed at accelerating the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in France.



Conversely, bioMérieux is down 2.6%, hit by a rating change at UBS: the Swiss bank, previously 'buy' on the in vitro diagnostics specialist, is now 'neutral', while its price target was lowered from 138 EUR to 80 EUR.



Elsewhere in Europe, easyJet is soaring 8.7% in London on takeover rumors, with Castlelake acknowledging it is considering an offer. The low-cost carrier maintains it has received nothing, but the market already prefers to look at the potential floor price of 403.23 pence.