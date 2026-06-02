European markets upbeat following Donald Trump's remarks

Optimism is firmly in the driver's seat this Tuesday on the Paris Bourse, as across all other European markets, with investors choosing to pin their hopes on a de-escalation in the Middle East following comments made by Donald Trump.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/02/2026 at 04:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 10:20 am, the CAC 40 is posting a 1.2% gain to approximately 8,245 points, broadly in line with the Euro STOXX 50, which is up nearly 1.3%. Meanwhile, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is also advancing by 1.3%, and London's FTSE 100 is gaining 0.5%.



'Donald Trump stated that discussions were proceeding at a rapid pace and told ABC News last night that he believed a memorandum of understanding would be finalized within the coming week,' Deutsche Bank noted this morning.



According to the German bank, this intervention by the White House incumbent helped soothe fears that the weekend's escalation in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah might lead to a broader re-escalation between the United States and Iran.



In this context, and despite persistent doubts regarding a near-term resolution to the conflict, oil prices are trending lower again, with WTI (West Texas Intermediate) down 1.3% to 90.7 USD per barrel and Brent crude falling 1.8% toward 93.5 USD.



Focus shifts to Eurozone inflation



Around 11:00 am, attention is expected to turn to the day's primary macroeconomic data point: the flash estimate for Eurozone inflation in May. This will allow for an assessment of the energy crisis's impact on consumer prices in the region.



'Major countries have already released their inflation data (Germany at 2.7%, France at 2.8%, Italy at 3.3%),' notes Oddo BHF, which suggests this points toward an annual inflation rate of 3.2% for the Eurozone (+0.2 points month-on-month, +1.3 points since February).



'The recent acceleration is primarily due to energy prices, an area where the Eurozone has little influence,' the research firm continued, highlighting that core inflation remains low, with an annual rate of 2.2% observed in April.



STMicro soars, while Abivax collapses



Leading the CAC 40, STMicro is jumping 8.6% following an upward revision of its revenue targets for data centers, driven by continued strong demand from AI infrastructure and recent progress in capacity ramp-up.



Consequently, the Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer now anticipates data center revenue of approximately 1 billion USD for the full year 2026, compared to a previously expected level 'comfortably above 500 million USD'.



At the bottom of the SBF 120, Abivax is plunging 30% after the biotech company announced results from the Abtect Phase 3 trial evaluating Obefazimod for the treatment of active moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).



While both tested doses of the product (25 and 50 mg) met their primary and secondary endpoints, several cases of cancer were reported with the higher dose, casting a shadow over the publication.



Elsewhere in Europe, Infineon is gaining 5.3% in Frankfurt. The semiconductor maker is benefiting from a price target hike by Jefferies, which moved from 75 EUR to 96 EUR while maintaining a 'buy' rating, citing demand for AI power management solutions.