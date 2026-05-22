European Medicines Agency accepts Medincell filing

Medincell and Teva Pharmaceuticals have announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for Olanzapine prolonged-release subcutaneous injection for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/22/2026 at 02:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This disease affects between 0.3% and 1.5% of the European population, with sufferers often facing severe challenges such as social isolation, occupational instability, and a life expectancy reduced by 15 to 20 years.



Currently, Olanzapine LAI (Long-Acting Injection) is not approved by any regulatory authority worldwide. During its development, the subcutaneous injection product demonstrated an efficacy and safety profile consistent with currently available oral Olanzapine formulations.



Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, stated: 'Daily oral Olanzapine is one of the most commonly prescribed antipsychotics for people living with schizophrenia in Europe, where long-acting injectable treatments are already widely used in the management of psychiatric disorders. We are convinced that a convenient, long-acting formulation of olanzapine that fits naturally into patients' lives could help address a real and lasting need in schizophrenia management'.