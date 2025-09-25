The European real estate market continues to fragment in terms of credit, according to an analysis by Scope Ratings. While terms of financing are improving for the highest-rated companies, weaker players are struggling to cope with rising costs, refinancing requirements, and structural changes in demand.

Scope Ratings' analysis, published by Philipp Wass, highlights an increasingly contrasting dynamic in European real estate. While financing terms have improved overall since the beginning of the year, only the highest-rated companies (with so-called "prime assets") are able to take full advantage of this. At the same time, more indebted players, often with positions in secondary assets, continue to face increasing difficulties in accessing credit.

Stable swap rates and lower bank margins have helped ease borrowing conditions, leading to a rebound in bond issuance in H1 2025, up 17% y-o-y. Investment grade (IG) issuers are benefiting from controlled spreads (around 125 basis points) and financing costs that have become competitive again (3%-4% over 5 years), which is even reviving the attractiveness of unsecured debt. Conversely, non-IG companies remain under pressure, with spreads climbing to 525 basis points and financing costs reaching 7% to 8%.

In this context, asset quality is becoming a key credit risk factor. Prime properties in high-demand urban areas continue to attract investors, thanks to stable yields and sustained rental demand, particularly for data centers, which are being driven by the rise of AI. Meanwhile, secondary assets are suffering from declining valuations, reduced liquidity, and a squeeze between rising renovation costs and stricter regulatory requirements.

Refinancing risks are now concentrated in the 2025–2026 period, when several companies will have to deal with significant debt volumes in a market that is still selective. For the most fragile issuers, particularly those exposed to secondary office or physical retail, it is time for safeguard measures: asset sales, capital injections, or debt restructuring, as envisaged at Deutsche Konsum or Globe Trade Centre. Scope warns that some of these transactions could be considered distressed exchanges.

This divergence is becoming a permanent feature of ratings: solid IG and HY issuers (such as Vonovia, Aroundtown, Merlin Properties, and Colonial) are stabilizing their credit profiles, while weaker ones are sliding into a downward spiral. For investors, the message is clear: selectivity remains paramount, both in terms of signatures and the intrinsic quality of assets. European real estate is no longer a homogeneous block, but a two-speed market, where credit clearly separates the winners from the losers.