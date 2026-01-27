European Stock Markets Balance Caution and Optimism Ahead of Fed Decision and Earnings Season

European stock markets are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday morning, as investors set their sights on upcoming announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins a two-day monetary policy meeting today, as well as a fresh wave of corporate earnings, primarily from the technology sector in the United States.

Around 8:15 a.m., the February CAC 40 futures contract was up 16.5 points at 8,161, pointing to a positive start. Futures on other major European indices also indicate a favorable opening, with the DAX and FTSE 100 both up 0.1%, while the Euro STOXX 50 is set to gain close to 0.3%.



On the first trading day of the week, nearly all European markets hovered around their breakeven points, with the CAC finishing Monday's session down about 0.1% at 8,131.1, while the Euro STOXX managed to rise by just over 0.1%.



Markets remain in a holding pattern at the start of what some observers are already calling the most important week of early 2026, with central bank meetings, a flood of corporate earnings, and key economic data all on the agenda.



The Fed is set to announce its monetary policy decisions tomorrow evening after two days of FOMC debate, with a rate hold widely expected following three consecutive rate cuts at the end of 2025.



"With no recession threat and inflation still too high, the Fed is under no pressure to act," Oddo BHF analysts reminded yesterday. "The market no longer expects a rate cut in March or April, and the implied probability for June has fallen to 75%," the private bank notes.



Beyond monetary policy, this week's scheduled earnings releases in Europe and the U.S. from several major listed companies are prompting investors to remain cautious.



On the corporate earnings front, Boeing, GM, UnitedHealth, and UPS are set to report quarterly results Tuesday, followed tomorrow evening by tech giants IBM, Microsoft, and Tesla.



A series of European releases should also liven up trading, including LVMH's results expected after the close, ahead of highly anticipated announcements from ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant and the continent's largest market capitalization ahead of the French luxury group, due Wednesday morning.



After two consecutive weeks of declines, the New York Stock Exchange closed slightly higher on Monday, as investors positioned themselves to buy ahead of heavyweight tech results expected in the coming days—a positive trend further supported by a weaker dollar, which should benefit internationally focused companies.



At the closing bell, the Dow Jones gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%.



"For the first time this year, large caps outperformed small caps," Danske Bank analysts noted this morning.



For many strategists, the bullish scenario remains intact and is expected to be reinforced by the anticipated strength of corporate earnings this week.



In a note published yesterday, Goldman Sachs analysts pointed out their "RAI" index—which measures investor risk appetite—has not been this high since April 2021, with inflows benefiting all global financial markets.



"Market participants are clearly positioned for gains in equities and are now broadening their exposure to all regions of the world," the American investment bank asserts.



Reflecting the prevailing optimism, the Nikkei index was up 0.8% Tuesday near the close in Tokyo, despite a strong yen and persistently high long-term rates due to the Bank of Japan's policy normalization after years of quantitative easing, as well as uncertainties surrounding economic measures taken by Prime Minister Sanae Takaishi.



In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury continues to contract, heading toward 4.21% ahead of the Fed's announcements.



In Europe, there is little fresh news to justify the easing of rates, even as the French government under Lecornu has avoided a no-confidence vote for a week now. This has not prevented the yield on French OATs from falling sharply, down six basis points to 3.43%.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year German Bund dropped 3.7 basis points to 2.87%, narrowing the Franco-German spread to around 56 basis points.



The euro is steady against the dollar, trading around 1.1870, as markets await a slew of key events this week, while still holding at four-year highs versus the greenback.



At $5,083.5, an ounce of gold remains well anchored above the $5,000 threshold breached the day before, leading SG experts to suggest the yellow metal could reach $6,000 by year-end, or even sooner.



"Even though hedge funds are not currently showing disproportionately long positions, their nominal holdings have reached a historic record of $78 billion, two billion more than the previous record set in September 2025," the French bank notes.