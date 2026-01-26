European Stock Markets Hover Near Equilibrium, Heightened Focus on Earnings

At the close of this week's first trading session, European markets hovered around equilibrium. For this final week of January, the stock market will focus its attention on a flurry of corporate earnings, alongside the first monetary policy decision of the Fed in 2026. The American central bank is expected to keep its rates unchanged. Marking a second consecutive session in the red, the CAC 40 slipped 0.15% to 8,131.15 points. Meanwhile, the Eurostoxx 50 rose 0.22% to 5,961 points.

On Wall Street, indices are trading in positive territory. The Dow Jones is up 0.32% as of 5:45 pm.



The first monetary policy decision of the Fed in 2026 is set to be the week's highlight. On this topic, Olumide Owolabi, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, believes that "the FOMC should keep the Fed funds rate unchanged in the 3.50-3.75% range, as well as the size of its balance sheet, while leaving the door open to further rate cuts in line with market expectations."



The analyst further explains that "the base case remains a further 25 basis point cut at upcoming meetings, bringing the key rate down to 3.25-3.50%. The risk is now tilted towards a more pronounced easing, due to uncertainties surrounding the Fed's independence, the prospect of more accommodative governance, or a weakening labor market," he adds.



Meanwhile, a new episode on tariffs unfolded this weekend. Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, threatened on Saturday to impose 100% tariffs on goods imported from Canada if the North American neighbor were to strike a trade deal with China. In response to the American president, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on Sunday that his country would not negotiate a free trade agreement with China.



Only a preliminary trade agreement with Beijing was reached on January 16, Carney explained during his trip to China. This aims to "remove trade barriers and reduce tariffs."



Fnac-Darty and Nexity Soar, Danone Slumps



On the stock front, Fnac (+17.02%, at 35.40 euros) surged, marking one of the biggest gains on the SRD, after a takeover bid by EP Group, a company controlled by Daniel Kretinsky, for the electronics and cultural products specialist at 36EUR per share. The board of directors welcomed the offer, according to Fnac Darty, of which the Czech billionaire already holds a 28.5% stake as the main shareholder. The bid, which values the group at over 1 billion euros, is expected to be filed with the AMF before the end of the first quarter of 2026.



Danone (-2.28%, at 66 EUR) posted one of the biggest declines on the CAC 40 this Monday morning. Shares in the food giant wavered after Friday night's announcement of the withdrawal of a very limited number of specific batches of infant formula in certain targeted markets.



Also in Paris, Nexity (+18.35% at 9.77 EUR) posted by far the largest gain on the SBF 120. Shares in the real estate company were buoyed by the announcement of a new government measure dubbed "Relance logement".



In Europe, Ryanair (-2.33%, at 28.04 EUR) fell after reporting rather encouraging quarterly data but mixed outlooks. For the third quarter ended December of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, the low-cost airline posted revenues of 3.21 billion euros, up 9%.



This week, investors will review earnings from major companies on both sides of the Atlantic. LVMH and Boeing are due to report tomorrow. ASML, Meta, and Tesla will publish results on Wednesday, followed on Thursday by Sanofi, STMicroelectronics, Rémy Cointreau, Apple, and Visa.



Gold Hits New Record



Alongside corporate news, the commodities market saw gold set a new all-time high, surpassing the $5,000 per ounce mark for the first time. Renewed geopolitical tensions between the United States and Europe in recent weeks have, among other factors, rekindled interest in the yellow metal after an exceptional 2025. The precious metal has already gained nearly 18% since the start of 2026.



A traditional safe haven in times of uncertainty, gold (which has seen its price rise almost exponentially since late 2022) is benefiting not only from geopolitical concerns, but also from a weaker dollar amid expectations of further Fed rate cuts, and consistently strong demand from central banks, now joined by heightened appetite from private investors.