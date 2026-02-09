European Stock Markets Start the Week on a Positive Note, STMicroelectronics Shines

Continental stock exchanges closed the first session of the week on a positive note. The CAC 40 rose by 0.60% to 8,323 points, while the EuroStoxx 50 gained 0.99% to 6,057 points.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 02/09/2026 at 12:02 pm EST

In New York, the indices are also performing rather well. The Dow Jones, which on Friday surpassed the 50,000-point mark for the first time in its history, is holding steady, slipping just 0.03% as of 5:45 pm. The Nasdaq, the stronghold of technology stocks, is up 0.98%.



Caution, however, remains the order of the day amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impact of AI.



In Paris, STMicroelectronics (+9.76%) led the CAC 40, buoyed by the announcement of a strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services. Société Générale (+3.28%) recorded the third largest gain on the index after completing its €1 billion share buyback program.



Meanwhile, Eramet (-5.95%) finished at the bottom of the SBF 120 following news of the temporary suspension of its Chief Financial Officer as part of an internal investigation into management practices, just days after the surprise dismissal of its CEO.



Elsewhere in Europe, Novo Nordisk (+5.25%) was boosted by the decision of Hims & Hers to withdraw a cheaper version of its oral obesity treatment, Wegovy, from the market.



US Jobs and Inflation Data Among This Week's Highlights



On the statistics front this Monday, the Sentix index, which measures investor sentiment in the eurozone, unexpectedly rose in February, reaching its highest level since July 2025. It came in at 4.2, compared to an expected -0.2, after -1.8 the previous month. "The recession in the eurozone appears to be over and a recovery seems to be taking shape," Sentix said in a statement.



US employment figures, expected Wednesday after being postponed due to a mini-shutdown, followed by inflation data released Friday, will be the two main macroeconomic events of the week.



On the currency market, the euro is up 0.58% at 1.1897USD.



In commodities, the price of Brent crude is up more than 2%.