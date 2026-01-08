European Stock Markets Struggle for Harmony Ahead of US Jobs Report

European equity markets displayed a certain nervousness this Thursday, on the eve of the release of the monthly US jobs report. The CAC 40, which spent much of the day in negative territory, managed to reverse course: +0.12% to 8,243.47 points. The EuroStoxx 50, however, stalled (-0.34% to 5,903.23 points). In New York, the market trend was mixed, with the Nasdaq down 0.77% around 6:00 p.m.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/08/2026 at 12:06 pm EST

While geopolitics once again took center stage during this penultimate session of the week, investors also closely scrutinized several statistics before tomorrow's release of the monthly US jobs report.



Weekly jobless claims rose by 208,000 units in the United States, compared with 200,000 (revised) the previous week, and against a consensus of 210,000.



Meanwhile, the US trade deficit narrowed significantly in October. It fell from $48.10 billion in September to $29.40 billion. At -$29.40 billion, it is at its lowest level since July 2009.



In the eurozone, consumer confidence came in better than expected in December but remains in negative territory: at -13.1, versus -14.6 expected after -14.2 in November.



As for the eurozone unemployment rate, it stood at 6.3% of the active population in November, after 6.4% recorded the previous month. Additionally, industrial producer prices in November rose by 0.5% in the eurozone.



Rémy Cointreau and BNP Paribas Shine, Renault Struggles



Across the Atlantic, defense stocks are soaring after Donald Trump demanded that Congress increase the sector's annual spending by more than 50%, from $901 billion this year to $1.5 trillion by 2027. "This will allow us to build the dream army we've long deserved and, more importantly, one that will ensure our security and protection, no matter the enemy," wrote the White House occupant on social media.



In Paris, BNP Paribas (+3.51%, at 82.50 euros) stood out at the top of the CAC 40 after benefiting from an upgraded recommendation by UBS. The Swiss bank moved to Buy on the stock while raising its target to 103 euros.



Meanwhile, Rémy Cointreau (+8.01%, at 40.20 euros) shone at the top of the SBF 120 index. The wines and spirits group rebounded after issuing a rather reassuring message regarding its targets for the ongoing 2025/2026 fiscal year, during a pre-closing conference call for the third quarter, as reported by research firm Alphavalue. Furthermore, Jefferies expressed optimism about the group's sales recovery.



It was a tough session, however, for Renault (-2.60%, at 33.78 euros), which posted the fourth biggest drop on the CAC 40. According to a note from Oddo BHF, the automaker does not rule out that its margin may fall short of market expectations for the 2026 fiscal year.



In Frankfurt, Zalando (-2.35%, at 24.97 euros) recorded one of the sharpest declines in the DAX 40 index. The European e-commerce specialist for fashion and lifestyle is actively reshaping its pan-European logistics network to strengthen its position.



At the close, the euro slipped 0.18% to $1.1656 while oil prices headed higher (+1.38% for Brent).