European stock markets tread water ahead of a Wall Street holiday

European stock markets are broadly steady this Friday, as the positive boost tied to the U.S.-Iran agreement appears to be fading and Wall Street is set to stay closed for Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/19/2026 at 06:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Shortly before noon, the CAC 40 is up just 0.1% at around 8,477 in Paris, only narrowly outperforming the Euro Stoxx 50, which is flat near 6,322, while Frankfurt's DAX adds 0.4% and London's FTSE slips 0.1%.



The prospect of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz now appears largely priced in, as shown by a degree of stabilization in oil prices, with WTI up 1.2% around $76.4 a barrel and Brent flat near $79.2.



Some optimism nonetheless prevails over developments in the Middle East, even as difficult talks are set to continue for two months between Washington and Tehran to reach a lasting agreement, notably on Iran's nuclear program.



"Despite concerns about the durability of this agreement, it seems to us that the will is extremely strong on both sides to return to a regime of stability," LBPAM says, citing as an argument in that direction Donald Trump's statement that he wants to "avoid an economic catastrophe".



A setup "in line with Danske Bank's ideal scenario"



"The current setup looks in every respect like our ideal scenario," Danske Bank says. "Economic indicators are very solid, the geopolitical front is easing, and the plunge in oil prices is dissipating inflation pressures and, therefore, fears tied to central banks".



Indeed, reacting to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to keep its benchmark rate at 3.75% on Thursday, Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen, believes the British central bank should be able to avoid monetary tightening.



"In fact, if energy prices continue to moderate, the debate could shift back toward a rate cut," the economist says of the BOE, while warning that this outlook may not materialize before next year.



Wall Street closed this Friday for Juneteenth



The lack of catalysts and top-tier data is nevertheless making for a very quiet session this Friday, with investors all the less inclined to take initiative as U.S. markets will remain closed to mark Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery.



The only data released this morning, U.K. retail sales volumes rose 1.2% in May from the prior month, after a 1% decline in April (revised from an initially reported 1.3% drop) and a 0.7% increase in March (revised from a 0.6% gain).



In European single-stock news...



In single-stock news, Rheinmetall rises 2.1% in Frankfurt, as the Nikkei reports on a plan to produce military equipment in Japan, opening up a new avenue of geographic growth for the German defense giant amid accelerating global rearmament.



ASML Holding, by contrast, falls 1.8% in Amsterdam: the Dutch lithography equipment specialist is weighed down by a Bloomberg report citing Washington's suspicions about the presence of its machines in China, reviving fears over compliance with export controls.



Profit-taking also appears to be hitting BE Semiconductor Industries, with the stock down 1.9% after climbing 6.3% over two sessions, despite positive comments from Oddo BHF and UBS, both of which raised their price targets the day after its investor day.