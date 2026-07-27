European stocks lifted by de-escalation in the Middle East

The main markets on the Old Continent are starting the week on a firmly positive note, buoyed by a geopolitical lull that is restoring investors' appetite for risk. The CAC 40 is up 0.71% at 8,431 points and the Euro Stoxx 50 is gaining 1.21%. The DAX, for its part, is improving by 1.47%.

After three consecutive nights without strikes between the United States and Iran, investors are welcoming the first signs of de-escalation.



The US ambassador to the United Nations said that Donald Trump had suspended military operations to make room for diplomacy. An Iranian source, for its part, said that Tehran would also halt its attacks as long as Washington maintained this truce.



This easing is translating into a sharp correction in oil prices. Brent has fallen back below the $90 threshold, even though it is still up more than 50% since the start of the year. This pullback is logically weighing on energy stocks: Maurel & Prom is down 5.17% while TotalEnergies is off 2.90%.



Lower crude prices are benefiting airlines, whose fuel costs are set to decline. Air France-KLM is up nearly 4%, while Lufthansa is rising 2.71%.



On the corporate front, Eutelsat (5.53%) and SES (+3.85%) are among the biggest gainers in the SBF 120 after announcing that they will receive more than $6bn in financial compensation as part of a transfer of satellite services to the United States.



Elsewhere in Europe, Vodafone (+4.58%) is also in demand after raising its full-year outlook on the back of what it called a solid first quarter and its agreement with Safaricom.



AstraZeneca (+1.59%) beat profit expectations in the second quarter and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance.



In Germany, the Ifo index came in at 86.6 in July, up from 85.7 in June, pointing to a renewed pickup in confidence among German business leaders. Commerzbank nonetheless urged caution in interpreting the rebound, noting that most companies responded to the survey before the sharp rise in oil prices seen over the past two weeks.



On the data front, investors will be watching US durable goods orders on Monday, as well as the Dallas Fed manufacturing index. These releases will kick off a particularly busy week for financial markets.



The Fed and a flood of earnings in focus



The main event comes on Wednesday with the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy decision. The end of the week will then be dominated by quarterly results from tech giants Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon



In Europe, the earnings season is also picking up pace. LVMH will set things in motion this evening, after the close in Paris, with a new wave of closely watched releases. No fewer than 30 CAC 40 companies will report over the course of the week.



In the foreign-exchange market, the euro is edging up 0.03% to $1.1398.