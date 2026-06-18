European stocks look a bit listless after the Fed holds steady

European equity markets are mixed late Thursday morning, a day after the Federal Reserve's first monetary policy decision under Chairman Kevin Warsh. Around 12:00 p.m., the CAC 40 was up 0.06% at 8,435 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 added 0.07%. By contrast, London and Amsterdam were in the red at mid-session, down 0.90% and 0.49%, respectively.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/18/2026 at 06:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As expected, the Fed kept its policy rates unchanged, a decision taken unanimously despite the divisions that had marked the previous meeting. For Christophe Boucher, chief investment officer at ABN AMRO Investment Solutions, this first meeting was a success for Kevin Warsh, who "appeared credible in the eyes of the markets and seems to have managed to reunify a committee that was divided when he took office." The expert also believes that the start of the new chairman's term points to a Fed more focused on fighting inflation and likely to strike a more hawkish tone in the coming months.



Meanwhile, Norway's central bank held its key rate at 4.25%, while the Swiss National Bank (SNB) kept its main rate unchanged at 0%, in line with market expectations. Investors' attention now turns to the Bank of England (BoE), which is due to announce its decision around midday. As with the Fed, a steady policy stance is widely expected.



On the macro front, markets will also take in at 2:30 p.m. the weekly U.S. jobless claims figures, along with the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.



Stocks on the move



In corporate news, Edenred is surging 17% after press reports: La Lettre: pointed to interest from British private equity firm BC Partners. The firm is said to be considering taking control of the meal-voucher specialist and is looking for a financial partner to get the deal done. The speculation is also lifting Pluxee, the other listed French player in the sector, up 6%.



By contrast, Carrefour is the CAC 40's laggard, down more than 6% after JPMorgan put the stock on a negative catalyst watch ("Negative Catalyst Watch") ahead of the release of its first-half 2026 results, scheduled for July 23.



2CRSi is plunging nearly 40% after accusations from Grizzly Research that nearly all of its revenue was likely falsified.



Meanwhile, L'Oréal (-0.82%) said it had signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Innovist, an Indian group of beauty-care brands sold online.



In London, Tesco is down nearly 3% after posting quarterly results that investors viewed as disappointing. Slowing U.K. sales growth overshadowed confirmation of its outlook for adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2027, prompting profit-taking in the shares.



On the geopolitical front, investors continue to watch developments in the Middle East after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian aimed at ending the conflict in Iran. While the easing helps support market sentiment, it is not enough to give European bourses a clear direction.



In currencies, the euro is down 0.21% at $1.1482, while Brent crude is slipping 0.62% to $78 a barrel.