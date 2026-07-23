European stocks on edge ahead of the ECB

European markets are trading lower this Thursday, with investors staying cautious ahead of the ECB's monetary policy decision, while digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. In Paris, the CAC 40 is down 0.89% at 8,362 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 is off 0.49%.

On the geopolitical front, the US military said it carried out a twelfth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, while Tehran claims it destroyed a US radar from the Thaad missile defense system in Jordan and targeted several ammunition depots and fuel tanks in Kuwait. At the same time, Israel is preparing for the possibility of an Iranian response as early as this weekend. According to several Israeli defense officials, the current escalation could lead to a broader regional conflict, including missile strikes against Israeli territory.



These developments are supporting oil prices. Brent is up nearly 4%, at $97.74 a barrel.



In this tense backdrop, investors are awaiting the ECB's monetary policy decision. The institution is expected to keep its deposit rate at 2.25%, a move that is widely anticipated by the markets. 'Christine Lagarde should not provide much guidance on the future direction of monetary policy, in order to preserve maximum flexibility for the next meetings,' said Nadia Gharbi, a senior economist at Pictet Wealth Management.



In France, business sentiment in industry improved slightly in July. The indicator published by Insee came in at 101 points, versus 100 in June.



Investors will be watching closely weekly US jobless claims, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the July euro zone consumer confidence index



A flood of earnings



Lifted by solid results, Thales (+3.88%) leads the Paris benchmark index, followed by TotalEnergies (+2.71%) and Dassault Systemes (+2.62%). Bringing up the rear are STMicroelectronics (-13.39%) and Eurofins Scientific (-4.59%).



BNP Paribas is down 1.14% despite beating analysts' expectations.



Soitec (+22.16%) is surging at the top of the SBF 120 index, followed by Seb (+13.57%) and Ipsos (+10.23%).



Elsewhere in Europe, UniCredit is down 2.15% after releasing its half-year results. Moncler is plunging 7.82%, with investors punishing quarterly sales hurt by a seasonal effect.



By contrast, easyJet is gaining 6.05%, buoyed by the announcement of an £85m profit in the third quarter, amid persistent speculation over a potential takeover bid.



In the currency market, the euro is up 0.02% at $1.1413.