European stocks set to fall as Middle East worries deepen

European equity markets are expected to open in the red on Friday, following declines across Asian markets, as tensions in the Middle East continue to fuel risk aversion. Futures point to a 0.85% drop for the CAC 40, a 0.79% decline for the DAX and a 0.36% fall for the FTSE 100.

Yesterday, Wall Street finished lower, weighed down by a sharp selloff in semiconductor stocks that dragged the broader technology sector down with it. The move pushed otherwise reassuring U.S. economic data and broadly solid early corporate earnings into the background.



In Asia, Tokyo stocks slid 5.2%, while South Korea's Kospi skidded 6.37%, also hit by heavy selling in technology names.



On the geopolitical front, the military escalation between the United States and Iran remains at the heart of investor concerns. Washington carried out overnight a sixth consecutive round of strikes against Iranian infrastructure. In response, Tehran said it had targeted U.S. military facilities in Kuwait using explosive drones. Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain said they intercepted several Iranian drones and missiles, while warning sirens sounded twice in Bahrain.



This rise in tensions is reviving concerns about the security of global energy supply. The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warned that a prolonged conflict could threaten oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.



Stocks on the move



Amundi announced the final terms of the initial public offering of SBI Funds Management, its Indian subsidiary. The offer price was set at 574 rupees (€5.21) per share, the top end of the indicated range. The transaction is expected to generate for the French asset manager a net capital gain, after taxes and costs, of around €300m.



ADP, for its part, cut its forecast for passenger traffic growth in Paris in 2026. The group now expects an increase of 0.5%, versus a previous estimate of between 1.5% and 2.5%. The revision reflects in particular airline capacity cuts linked to the conflict in the Middle East as well as higher fuel costs.



Investors will also closely watch several U.S. data releases, including building permits, housing starts, import prices, industrial production and the University of Michigan consumer confidence index.



In Europe, attention will turn to the final euro zone inflation figures for June.



In currency markets, the euro is up 0.02% at $1.1448.