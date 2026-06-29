European stocks start the week with caution

European equity markets opened the new week mixed, with investors splitting their focus between the latest geopolitical developments in the Middle East, the ECB's annual central bankers' forum in Sintra, Portugal, and several corporate announcements. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 was down 0.21% at 8,367 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.15%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/29/2026 at 04:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

After several days of military escalation, the United States and Iran agreed to temporarily pause their attacks to allow technical discussions to continue on the peace memorandum signed on June 17. According to a U.S. official quoted by AFP, both sides intend to keep the dialogue going and ensure free passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude was down 0.64% at $72.45 a barrel.



Investors will also be watching the ECB's annual forum closely as it opens Monday evening in Sintra, Portugal. Remarks from top central bankers, including the new Fed chairman, Kevin Warsh, will be closely parsed for signals on the outlook for interest rates and the global economy.



Soitec shines, Prosus too



Paris's benchmark index is led by STMicroelectronics (+3.79%) and Publicis (+1.32%), while Bouygues (-1.97%) and Vinci (-1.81%) bring up the rear.



On the corporate front, Soitec (+5.99%), top of the SBF 120, announced a strategic partnership with Chinese foundry ZenSemi to industrialize a new generation of substrates for power chips. The technology is aimed in particular at data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, robotics and industrial applications.



In defense, Exosens (+2.60%) signed a long-term contract with Lithuania's Brolis to supply more than 17,000 light intensifier tubes for the Czech armed forces through 2032. The contract value was not disclosed.



Ipsen (+1.60%) announced the acquisition of U.S. biotech Kartos Therapeutics for an upfront $450m (€395m). The deal strengthens the French group's hemato-oncology portfolio with navtemadlin, a drug candidate currently in Phase III development for myelofibrosis.



Elsewhere in Europe, Prosus (+3.08%) is leading the Euro Stoxx 50 after its annual results release.



On the data front, the session looks particularly quiet, with traders watching eurozone consumer confidence (11 a.m.) and the Dallas Fed manufacturing index at 4:30 p.m.



In currency markets, the euro is up 0.15% at $1.1401.