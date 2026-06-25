European stocks steady ahead of the PCE index

European equity markets are trading in positive territory this Thursday, supported by a sharp rebound in technology shares after encouraging outlooks from Micron and Qualcomm. Shortly before noon, the CAC 40 is up 0.44% at 8,422 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 gains 0.68%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/25/2026 at 06:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Futures on U.S. equity indexes are also pointing to a higher open on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq expected to rise by about 2%.



Optimistic forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm reinforce the view that investment in AI-related infrastructure remains strong, easing concerns about a slowdown in demand.



That momentum is lifting European semiconductor names. STMicroelectronics (+4.29%) and Soitec (+7.36%) sit at the top of the CAC 40 and the SBF 120 leaderboard, respectively, at midday. ASML and Infineon are also moving higher.



Elsewhere in company news, Trigano (+4.57%) stands out among the best performers in Paris. The recreational vehicle maker said the improvement in its business activity and production should translate into stronger results and solid cash generation for the full fiscal year.



By contrast, OVHcloud is taking a hit, down more than 6% despite reaffirming its annual targets.



In London, EasyJet (+7%) is higher after rejecting a fourth takeover offer from Castlelake, raised to €5.72bn (£4.93bn). The British airline has nonetheless agreed to grant the U.S. fund limited access to certain commercial information, allowing it, if appropriate, to come back with a higher bid.



In Stockholm, H&M is down nearly 3% after posting operating profit below expectations for the March-May period. The Swedish retailer also said it expects June sales to be flat year over year in local currencies.



The PCE index on the agenda



On the macroeconomic front, French household confidence rebounded more than expected in June. The index published by Insee came in at 84, up from 82 in May, versus a consensus forecast of 83.



In Germany, the GfK consumer sentiment index edged up from -29.7 to -29.2. The improvement, however, was below economists' expectations, which had looked for a rebound to -27.6.



Investors' attention now turns to a heavy slate of U.S. data due this afternoon. The PCE index, the Fed's key inflation gauge, will be watched closely. Markets will also take in weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, the third estimate of first-quarter GDP, as well as household income and spending figures.



On the commodities front, Brent crude traded this morning below its level before the start of the war against Tehran, at $72.44. Around midday, it stands at $72.77 a barrel.



In currency markets, the euro is up 0.13% against the dollar, at 1.1368.