European stocks steady, Thales energizes trading with Exail

European equity markets are higher at the start of the week, buoyed by an especially busy corporate news flow. The CAC 40 is up 0.52% at 8,552 points and the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.29%.



The day's main deal comes from Thales (+1.93%), which has signed a binding agreement with the Gorgé family to acquire its 35.51% stake in Exail Technologies (+2.20%). This transaction, the first step toward taking control of the maritime robotics specialist, is based on a price of €134 per share, valuing Exail at €3.9bn, a 44% premium to the June 25 closing price. The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2027, ahead of the launch of a mandatory tender offer for the rest of the share capital. The announcement follows the end of talks between Safran (+0.90%) and Exail over a potential tie-up.



Vinci (-1.02%) has won three long-term contracts from the boroughs of Westminster and Bromley, with a total value of nearly €70m per year.



Casino (-0.54%) has received two firm proposals for a financial restructuring, from its Term Loan B (TLB) creditors and its reference shareholder France Retail Holdings (FRH). The retailer said both scenarios would result in significant dilution for existing shareholders. The group plans to finalize, during July, the terms of its amended safeguard plan, while having secured an agreement in principle from its banking partners on a new financing package intended to support its restructuring.



In London, easyJet is surging more than 10% after accepting the principle of an improved takeover bid from U.S. investment fund Castlelake, which values the airline at £5.5bn.



In Frankfurt, Continental is down 1.13%, as investors react cautiously to the announcement of the sale of its ContiTech division to private equity firm Lone Star Funds.



On the macro front, German industrial orders rose 1.9% in May, above economists' expectations (+1.1%), after a 3.2% decline the previous month.



Investors will now focus on the release this afternoon in the United States of S&P Global's Composite PMI and the ISM services index, which will provide fresh clues on the momentum of the U.S. economy.



In currency markets, the euro is down 0.16% at $1.1418.