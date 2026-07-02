European Stocks Turn Upbeat Ahead of US Jobs Data

After a hesitant open, Europe's major markets quickly moved into positive territory. By mid-session, the CAC 40 was up 0.59% at 8,386 points, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt gained 0.57% and the FTSE 100 in London added 0.49%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/02/2026 at 05:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On the Middle East conflict, 'positive progress' has been made between US and Iranian negotiators, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman said. A new round of talks is scheduled after the funeral of Iran's former supreme leader this weekend.



For his part, Donald Trump confirmed that negotiations were moving forward. The US president also said oil prices were falling, as was the price of gasoline at the pump.



In commodities, WTI in New York is trading at 67.42%, and North Sea Brent stands at $70.42, close to their pre-conflict levels with Iran.



Today's key event



Investors will watch at 2:30 p.m. for the release of the monthly jobs report, moved up to Thursday because US Independence Day falls on a Saturday, so the previous day (Friday) is the holiday. The consensus is looking for 114,000 jobs added after 172,000 recorded in May.



Also in the US, market participants will turn later to factory orders.



In the meantime, in currency markets, the euro is rebounding against the greenback (+0.28%) and is trading at $1.1409.



Company news



In France, Carrefour led the CAC 40 with a 4.55% gain. UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, with a price target of €19.



By contrast, Renault slipped 2.40%, weighed down by Berenberg, which cut its price target on the shares to €34 from €38, with a hold rating.



Surging, Sodexo jumped 8.49% after reporting its third-quarter revenue, and especially after raising certain financial targets.



For its part, Abivax rose 4.68% after completing a financing deal that was very well received in the US. The overallotment option, fully subscribed, lifts the fundraising to $920m.



In Europe, Bayer gained 5.45% after Deutsche Bank upgraded it to buy from hold, raising its target to €60 from €45, and the German group also announced it is consolidating its US glyphosate operations within Ruveon LLC, to streamline the business and better tailor it to the specifics of the US market.