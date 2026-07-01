Acquired in 2025 by Europlasma and slated to be refocused on the defense sector, the foundry has faced a complete shutdown in production since a fire on one of its furnaces on January 20.
While a restart had been scheduled for June 24, 2026 after long months of repairs, a new electrical incident has blocked the resumption. This prolonged lack of activity has severely hurt the company
Europlasma seeks court protection for its subsidiary FDB Industries
The pollution remediation and decarbonization specialist said it has applied to the Lorient Commercial Court to open court-supervised restructuring proceedings for its subsidiary FDB Industries (Fonderie de Bretagne). The move follows an extraordinary consultation of the Social and Economic Committee (CSE).
Published on 07/01/2026 at 01:16 am EDT
- Translated by Marketscreener
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