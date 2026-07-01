Europlasma seeks court protection for its subsidiary FDB Industries

The pollution remediation and decarbonization specialist said it has applied to the Lorient Commercial Court to open court-supervised restructuring proceedings for its subsidiary FDB Industries (Fonderie de Bretagne). The move follows an extraordinary consultation of the Social and Economic Committee (CSE).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/01/2026 at 01:16 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Acquired in 2025 by Europlasma and slated to be refocused on the defense sector, the foundry has faced a complete shutdown in production since a fire on one of its furnaces on January 20.



While a restart had been scheduled for June 24, 2026 after long months of repairs, a new electrical incident has blocked the resumption. This prolonged lack of activity has severely hurt the company