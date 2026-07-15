The contract provides for the supply over 5 years of more than 77,000 monobloc wheels, representing estimated revenue of €50m spread over the full term of the contract.

Guillaume Ferrand, Valdunes Industries' development director, said: "After the contracts won at the start of the year in the United States, Latin America and Northern Europe, this new reference on a third continent underscores Valdunes Industries' international reach. This customer's selection of our company confirms recognition of our know-how, the quality of our products and our ability to support major rail players in their projects. It also validates the relevance of our commercial strategy and is, above all, the result of the commitment, expertise and resilience of all our employees."