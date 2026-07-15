Europlasma: Valdunes Industries wheels exported to Southern Africa

Europlasma, an industrial group specializing in the development of strategic activities, pollution control and decarbonization, announced that its subsidiary Valdunes Industries has signed a multiyear contract with a leading player in Southern Africa for the manufacture of monobloc wheels intended for heavy rail freight applications, backed by deep expertise in mining operating conditions. Its proximity to African operators makes it a strategic supplier for this segment.

The contract provides for the supply over 5 years of more than 77,000 monobloc wheels, representing estimated revenue of €50m spread over the full term of the contract.



Guillaume Ferrand, Valdunes Industries' development director, said: "After the contracts won at the start of the year in the United States, Latin America and Northern Europe, this new reference on a third continent underscores Valdunes Industries' international reach. This customer's selection of our company confirms recognition of our know-how, the quality of our products and our ability to support major rail players in their projects. It also validates the relevance of our commercial strategy and is, above all, the result of the commitment, expertise and resilience of all our employees."