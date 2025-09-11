Europris' Q2 25 results revealed remarkable revenue growth and a significant margin improvement, driven by strong sales in Norway and enhanced in-store execution. The company's revenue exceeded analysts' estimates, resulting in a 14.5% rise in its stock price to date. In addition, Europris continued its expansion strategy by opening new stores, further solidifying its market presence across Norway.

Published on 09/11/2025 at 02:41 am EDT - Modified on 09/11/2025 at 03:06 am EDT

Europris ASA is a Norwegian discount retailer offering a wide range of private-label and brand-name merchandise across 15 product categories. These categories include Personal Care, Groceries, Laundry and Cleaning, Clothes and Shoes, Hobby and Office, Handyman, Travel, Sport and Leisure, Electronics, Chocolate and Snacks, Pet Food and Accessories, Carpet and Home Textiles, Kitchen, House and Garden, Candles and Interior, and Storage.

The company's products are sold through a network of both directly operated and franchise stores throughout Norway. Europris has approximately 7,300 employees, with its operations geographically distributed between Norway (77%) and Sweden (23%).

Improved execution drives Q2 25 growth

Europris released its Q2 25 earnings on July 10, 2025, posting revenue of NOK3.8bn, with a 22.2% y/y growth, primarily driven by strong sales growth in Norway, specifically higher like-for-like store footfall and an improved in-store execution. EBITDA rose by 21.7% y/y to NOK689m, with a margin of 18.1%. Moreover, net income increased by 3.8% y/y to NOK276m.

Following the announcement of these results, the company's stock has risen by 14.5% to date. Europris also exceeded analysts' quarterly revenue estimates by 4.6% in Q2 25.

Expansion through new stores

On August 14, 2025, Europris ASA inaugurated a new city store at the Arkaden centre in Stavanger, Rogaland, marking a key step in its ongoing expansion strategy. This opening is noteworthy as it represents Europris’ sixth new store launch in 2025, bringing the retailer’s nationwide network to 288 outlets covering every Norwegian county. The Arkaden store embodies the company's city concept, specifically designed for convenient everyday shopping with easy access by foot, bicycle, or public transport, a format expected to perform strongly given its prime downtown location.

In the preceding six months, Europris has maintained a robust pipeline, consistently rolling out new stores to reinforce its market presence. This strategy follows its May 2024 acquisition of full ownership of the Swedish discount retailer ÖoB, expanding its portfolio with 92 stores in Sweden and reinforcing its ambition to lead in Scandinavian discount retailing through both physical and online channels.

Strong long-term performance

Europris has posted a revenue CAGR of 15.4% over FY 19-24, reaching NOK12.8bn, driven by a combination of strong organic growth in Norway, successful integration and turnaround progress at ÖoB (its Swedish subsidiary), improved in-store execution, increased like-for-like footfall, and selective store expansion. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 15.4%, reaching NOK1.4bn, with a margin of 10.6%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 17.4% to NOK837m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 19-24, reaching NOK1.1bn from NOK730m, supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from NOK1bn to NOK1.5bn. Moreover, cash and cash equivalent also rose from NOK568m to NOK603m in FY 24. This resulted in improved gearing, which decreased from 206% in FY 19 to 116.4% in FY 24.

In comparison, PriceSmart, Inc., a global peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 8.8% to NOK4.9bn in FY 24. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 12.3% to NOK306m. Net income increased at a CAGR of 13.7% to NOK139m in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 8.5% over FY 24-27, reaching NOK16.3bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 12.4% to NOK3bn, with margins expanding by 189bp to 18.8%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 16% to NOK1.3bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 9.6% and a net profit CAGR of 11.4% for PriceSmart.

Solid run in share price

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered robust returns of approximately 56.2%. In comparison, PriceSmart’s stock delivered lower returns of about 30.4% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of NOK3.5 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 4.8%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 3.8% over the next three years.

Europris is currently trading at a P/E of 19.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of NOK5.3, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 12.8x but lower than PriceSmart ‘s P/E of 22.7x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of NOK2.5bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 7.3x, but lower than that of PriceSmart (10x).

Europris is liked by two analysts, with each having ‘Buy’ ratings, with an average target price of NOK106.5, implying 5.5% upside potential from the current price.

Overall, the company has demonstrated strong performance through impressive revenue growth and strategic store expansions, solidifying its market presence in Norway and Sweden. The company's consistent financial improvements, robust stock returns, and favorable analyst ratings highlight its resilience and potential for continued success. Focusing on enhancing in-store execution and expanding its network, Europris is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the Scandinavian discount retail sector.

However, Europris ASA faces several risks, including macroeconomic fluctuations affecting credit risk, supply chain disruptions since 2021, fluctuating creditworthiness, low earnings growth, sector-specific headwinds, ESG and controversy risks, and leadership changes at its Swedish subsidiary ÖoB, impacting strategic execution and integration efforts.