Getlink has reported that its main subsidiary Eurotunnel's LeShuttle service transported 109,545 passenger vehicles through the Channel Tunnel in November, marking a 3% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Similarly, LeShuttle Freight carried only 97,307 trucks last month, representing a 7% drop from November 2024. The infrastructure group attributed this decline "notably to the continued weakness in the automotive segment."

Since January 1, more than 2 million passenger vehicles and over 1 million trucks have crossed the Channel aboard Eurotunnel shuttles. These figures represent a 2% year-on-year increase for passenger vehicles and a 3% decrease for trucks.